Russian Spacecraft Luna-25 Crashes into Moon After Missing Trajectory

Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashes into the moon, says Roscosmos

On Sunday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced that the Russian spacecraft Luna-25 crashed into the moon after veering off its intended trajectory. According to a statement from the agency, the spacecraft entered an unpredictable orbit and ultimately collided with the moon’s surface, leading to its destruction.

Roscosmos had lost contact with the Luna-25 on Saturday during its preparation to enter the pre-landing orbit. The agency reported an “abnormal situation” and was actively analyzing the problem. In a Telegram publication, Roscosmos provided further details, explaining that an anomaly on board the automatic station prevented the maneuver from being executed according to the planned parameters.

The Luna-25 was originally expected to touch down at the moon’s south pole on Monday, racing against an Indian spacecraft. The lunar south pole is of great significance to scientists due to the belief that permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The possibility of frozen water in these craters presents an opportunity for future explorers to utilize it as air and rocket fuel.

The launch of the Luna-25 took place on August 10 from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport, marking Russia’s first independent lunar mission since 1976 during the Soviet Union era.

In a separate development on Saturday, the Luna-25 produced some initial results. Roscosmos announced that while the data is still under analysis, preliminary findings indicated the presence of chemical elements on the lunar surface. Additionally, the agency’s team detected a “micrometeorite impact.”

Roscosmos also shared images captured by the spacecraft, showcasing the Zeeman crater, which ranks as the third-largest in the Moon’s southern hemisphere. This crater boasts a diameter of 190 kilometers (118 miles) and a remarkable depth of eight kilometers (five miles).

Currently, successful moon landings have only been achieved by three governments: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. India and Russia are aspiring to become the first to accomplish a landing on the moon’s south pole.

Roscosmos expressed its desire to demonstrate Russia’s capability to transport payloads to the moon, asserting that they aim to secure guaranteed access to the lunar surface.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

