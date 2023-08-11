Home » Russia’s Luna-25 Mission: Journey to the Moon’s South Pole Begins
Russia’s Luna-25 Mission: Journey to the Moon’s South Pole Begins

Russian Soyuz 2.1b Rocket Successfully Launches Luna-25 Moon Mission

The Russian Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket has successfully lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. Its mission is to transport the Luna-25 automatic lander to the south pole of the Moon.

This marks an important milestone in modern Russian history, as the Luna-25 mission is the first since the Soviet Luna-24 probe was launched in August 1976. The primary objective of this automatic station is to search for frozen water that could support life on the lunar surface. Additionally, it aims to determine if the lunar poles are suitable for future human habitation.

According to Roscosmos, the state corporation responsible for space activities in Russia, Luna-25 is expected to take approximately five days to reach the Moon. Once it arrives, the lander will orbit the satellite for five to seven days before attempting a high-precision soft landing on August 21 near the lunar South Pole, as announced by the head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov.

Russian scientists have selected three potential landing sites for Luna-25. The main site is located north of Boguslavsky crater, while the two reserve sites are southwest of Manzini crater and southwest of Pentland crater. These locations have a suitable elliptical shape, measuring 15 by 30 kilometers, which minimizes the risk of the lander tipping over during descent.

If the mission is successful, Russia will become the first country to land a robotic probe in the lunar Arctic. Weighing 1.8 tons, the lander will spend a year studying the composition of the lunar soil (regolith) and analyzing the dust and plasma components of the Moon’s exosphere.

Originally scheduled for October 2021, the launch of Luna-25 faced a setback when the European Space Agency (ESA) terminated its cooperation agreements with Russia’s lunar exploration program due to the conflict in Ukraine. This decision meant that the planned testing of the Pilot-D navigation camera by ESA during the Luna-25 landing phase could not proceed.

Nevertheless, the successful launch of Luna-25 brings Russia one step closer to unlocking the secrets of the Moon’s south pole and potentially paving the way for future human settlements on our celestial neighbor.

