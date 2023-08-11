Russia’s Luna-25 Mission: Return to the Moon after 47 Years to Find Water

Russia Successfully Launches Luna-25 Lunar Lander on Soyuz-2.1b Rocket

After a long-awaited return, Russia is set to make its mark on the Moon once again, 47 years later. Today, the Luna-25 module was launched aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochni Cosmodrome. Weighing nearly 800 kilograms, the probe aims to land on the lunar south pole and conduct experiments for an entire year in search of frozen water.

This mission comes after India’s Chandrayaan-1 probe confirmed the presence of water molecules in certain regions of the lunar south pole. Many countries have been eager to explore this area due to the possibility of frozen water in craters that are perpetually shaded from sunlight. The Luna-25 probe aims to confirm the presence and location of this crucial resource.

The discovery of accessible water on the Moon holds immense importance for two main reasons. Firstly, it would enable the extraction of oxygen and hydrogen from water to create rocket fuel. Although this process presents significant challenges, it could potentially allow for refueling missions to more distant targets, such as Mars. Secondly, water would serve as a vital resource for future lunar bases, providing drinking water and supporting human habitation.

Furthermore, the arrangement of craters at the lunar south pole offers unique circumstances. Certain areas are continuously bathed in sunlight, providing an almost unlimited source of energy. This perpetual sunlight becomes crucial for sustaining any permanent activities on the lunar surface.

Interestingly, a race for the first landing on the lunar south pole seems to be in progress. India launched its Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, with the probe entering lunar orbit this week. The Indian spacecraft is expected to reach the South Pole on August 23. In comparison, the Luna-25 probe will take five days to reach the Moon and spend another five to seven days in orbit before attempting a landing. The outcome of this race is eagerly anticipated, as it will signify a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

Both NASA and other space agencies foresee the establishment of a lunar base in the long term. Having a sustainable supply of water on the Moon would be a crucial step towards achieving this goal. As the Luna-25 module heads towards its destination, researchers and space enthusiasts alike eagerly await the findings and potential breakthroughs that this mission may bring.

