RX 6400/6500XT does not support AV1 decoding? [Teaching]How to borrow iGPU for encoding and decoding

Radeon RX 6400 / 6500 XT is popular among players in the entry-level market, but the video codec is very tasteless, Decoder does not support AV1, there is no Encoder at all, watching AV1 encoded videos on Youtube will be a good Lag, if you use Intel CPU and Built-in iGPU graphics core, you can enable Radeon RX 6400 / 6500 XT and IGP at the same time, so that your system also has complete Decoder / Encoder decoding function, this time Xiaobian found ASROCK B660M motherboard to provide setting teaching and demonstration.

The demonstration uses Intel i5-12400 CPU, ASROCK B660M Steel Legend motherboard, ASROCK Radeon RX 6400 Challenger ITX 4GB graphics card, and Windows 11 Pro 21H2 operating system for demonstration teaching.

In the default motherboard BIOS settings, the iGPU built-in graphics core function is disabled by default, and the Windows 10 / 11 work administrator will not display the UHD 730 GPU device with the i5-12400 CPU. At present, many videos on YouTube platform have been changed to AV1 format for playback (partial resolution). If the computer does not support AV1 decoding function, the video decoding process will be performed by CPU, which will occupy CPU performance. The demo video shown in the figure is Japan in 8K 60fps, and the video quality is set to 8K 60FPS. Since the RX 6400 graphics card does not support AV1 decoding, the CPU usage has reached 100%, and the video has Frame Drop and freeze.

The motherboard BIOS does not enable the built-in display core of the iGPU, and the Intel display driver cannot be installed. Next, the author will demonstrate how to set the iGPU built-in graphics core.

Motherboard BIOS Settings

After pressing the power button, the user needs to continuously press the Delete key on the keyboard to enter the motherboard BIOS interface. After entering the BIOS, the ASROCK B660 Steel Legend motherboard BIOS is preset to EZ MODE, press F6 to switch to Advanced Mode.

After entering Advanced Mode, move to the Advanced section and click Chipest Configuration.

On the Chipest Configuration page, set the Primary Graphics Adapter from Auto to Onboard, then press F10 to save and leave.

After the setup is complete, you can see that the job administrator will appear showing the Intel UHD 730 GPU device.

And also successfully installed the Intel display driver.

Google Chrome browser settings

Since the motherboard BIOS setting only enables the iGPU function, users also need to adjust the Windows settings and browser settings to use the hardware decoding function in the browser.

The user right-clicks on the desktop and clicks Display Settings, and after entering “Winodws Display Settings”, click the “Graphics” option.

On the Graphics page, click the Browse option, enter the path to the Google Chrome program, and select the Google Chrome program.

On the Google Chrome page, click “Options” and set the option from “Let Windows decide” to “Power saving (Intel UHD 730)”.

In addition, users need to confirm whether the settings of the Google Chrome browser have selected “Use hardware when available”.

After completing the settings, continue to play Japan in 8K 60fps video with the same 8K 60FPS video quality. With the AV1 8K 60FPS decoding function of Intel UHD 730 iGPU, you can see from the screenshot that the Video Decode part of UHD 730 only takes up 60 fps. %, the CPU usage dropped significantly to around 20%, and there was no Frame Drop and freeze. Playing 8K 60FPS AV1 movies was very smooth.

Microsoft Edge browser settings

The settings of Microsoft Edge are almost the same as those of Google Chrome, but before setting, users need to install the free “AV1 Video Extension” extension plug-in in the Microsoft Store in advance.

Also on the “Graphics” page in Windows Display Settings, click the “Browse” option and add a new Microsoft Edge program, and set the option from “Let Windows decide” to “Power saving (Intel UHD 730)”.

*Users must add Microsoft Edge from browsing to take effect. The default option to see Microsoft Edge will not take effect.

Similarly, users need to confirm whether the settings of the Microsoft Edge browser have selected “Use hardware when available”.

After completing the settings, the performance occupancy and usage of the Microsoft Edge demo playback is basically the same as that of Google Chrome. There is also no frame drop and freeze, and the playback of 8K 60FPS AV1 videos is very smooth.

Will game performance drop when iGPU is enabled!?

The author compared the 3DMark Time Spy test before and after the iGPU function was turned on. After turning on the iGPU function, it was not found that the theoretical running score was affected.