RX 7600 Price Exposure: AMD, NVIDIA price war | XFastest News

A few days ago, NVIDIA released RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti, and the price made some players call it conscienceand now, AMD is going to fight back.

According to the latest news, AMD will respond to NVIDIA’s pricing, and the RX 7600 price will drop from the previously set $329 to $299. At the same time, the source also pointed out that the RX 7600 may be cheaper than $299, even if it is $269, there will be a good profit, depending on AMD’s pricing.

The RX 7600 will be released in a few days. It is said that it will be equipped with 32 CU computing units, that is, 2048 stream processors, 128 texture mapping units, and 32 ROP units.

The RX 7600 base clock is 1720MHz, the game clock is 2250MHz, and the acceleration clock is 2655MHz. In actual use, it can run up to 2.85GHz. The memory interface bandwidth is 128 bits, the capacity is 8GB GDDR6, the equivalent clock frequency is 18GHz, the bandwidth is 288GB/s, and the system bus bandwidth is cut in half to PCIe 4.0 x8, all of which are exactly the same as RTX 4060 Ti.

