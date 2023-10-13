Ryan Tedder Collaborates with Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro to Remaster Hit Single ‘Counting Stars’

Grammy Winner Ryan Tedder Remasters “Counting Stars” on Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Photo Credit: Ryan Moraga

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his global hit single “Counting Stars,” Ryan Tedder, three-time Grammy Award winner and frontman of Republic Generation, has released a remastered version of the song using the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The new rendition was released on September 21.

“Counting Stars” has been a fan favorite for a decade, and Tedder wanted to reexperience the song from a different perspective. Using the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which are designed for music lovers and producers, he was able to accurately review every version of the song from a fan’s standpoint.

“I typically listen to songs like ‘Counting Stars’ through professional speakers in the studio, but in order to reinterpret it, I needed to step out of the studio and experience it like an audience member,” said Tedder. “The Galaxy Buds2 Pro allowed me to do just that. I believe fans and friends will love this remastered version as much as I do.”

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers high-quality audio features specifically tailored for music enthusiasts and producers. With its professional-grade Hi-Fi 24bit audio processing technology, the buds provide a high dynamic range and clear sound quality. Thanks to the new SSC decoder (SSC Hi-Fi) and dual dynamic speakers, smooth switching and rich, detailed music performance are achieved. Users can also customize their listening experience by installing custom equalizers through the Galaxy Wearable app. Additionally, the active noise reduction feature creates an immersive sound experience, while the ambient sound mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings without sacrificing audio quality.

Whether you’re a professional musician like Ryan Tedder or an everyday listener, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro delivers a wireless audio experience that meets all your needs. The earbuds have an ergonomic design, are lightweight, and provide exceptional comfort, allowing users to enjoy music, calls, and various media entertainment with pristine sound quality anytime, anywhere.

Naomi McMahon, executive vice president of strategic marketing and global partnerships at Universal Music, commented on the collaboration: “Ryan Tedder’s use of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro to reinterpret ‘Counting Stars’ exemplifies Universal Music Group’s mission to leverage the power of music and culture to enhance brand value. This collaboration is a perfect example of what is possible when creativity and advanced technology meet.”

As fans eagerly stream the remastered version of “Counting Stars,” it’s clear that the collaboration between Ryan Tedder and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has brought new life to the iconic song.

