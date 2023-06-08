Sababa and Infinidat, enterprise level cyber resilience

Because Security SpAan Italian company specialized in the field of cybersecurity for the IT, OT and IoT worlds, e Infinidatan Israeli company at the forefront of enterprise storage solutions, have signed a partnership agreement aimed at offering Italian companies unprecedented data protection and enhanced cyber resilience.

Leveraging Infinidat’s software-defined storage architecture featuring microsecond latency, 100% availability, and advanced cyber storage resilience capabilities powered by InfiniSafe®, this partnership aims to effectively thwart ransomware and other attacks IT.

Recent studies estimate that during 2023, cyber attacks will cause financial damage to companies of about 8 trillion dollars globally. In the case of ransomware, cybercriminals encrypt their victims’ files, forcing them to pay a ransom to restore access. However, many pay without receiving anything in return.

By bringing together Sababa Security’s extensive expertise in the field of information security and Infinidat’s experience in enterprise storage, with its complete and advanced cyber resilience, this partnership aims to provide Italian companies with the necessary tools for data recovery not only in the event of a ransomware attack, but also natural disasters or simply human errors.

The union between Infinidat and Sababa Security at the service of digital companies

Going beyond traditional backup solutions and disaster recovery plans, Infinidat represents a strategic partner for Sababa Security to provide the market with a solid, reliable and flexible data storage proposal, necessary to support digital businesses that today manage large volumes of data. Massimo Romagnoli, VP Enterprise Sales of Sababa Security notes that by combining Sababa’s cybersecurity expertise with their sophisticated technologies, businesses of all sizes can be helped to ensure advanced data protection and be prepared for any unexpected event.

See also Windows 98 resurrection plan (7): DOSBox Pure real-time save, detailed explanation of rewind function, auto-loading game utilization technique | T Kebang The big data solutions on the market in the Energy and Utility fields

Donato Ceccomancini, Country Manager of Infinidat Italy, underlines the importance of the partnership with Sababa Security in the framework of the corporate strategy. “Our storage platforms combine innovation, technology and advanced cyber resilience features, marrying perfectly with Sababa’s expertise and solutions. Partners are a key asset to us, which is why we have continuously invested in developing our Channel Program. And together with Sababa Security, we will be able to deliver even more advanced data protection and ensure the cyber resilience needed to meet the needs of modern businesses.”