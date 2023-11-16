Safari allows installation of Progressive Web Apps on macOS Sonoma

With the release of Safari 17 and macOS Sonoma, Progressive Web Apps can now also be installed using the Apple browser on macOS. This has been possible on macOS with Chromium-based browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge for several years, and with Safari on the iPhone since January 2008, when iPhone OS 1.1.3 was released.

Advertisement

Christian Liebel (@christianliebel) is a software developer at Thinktecture in Karlsruhe. He supports his customers with digitalization projects and the modernization of business applications. His hobbyhorse is cross-platform applications based on modern web technologies such as Angular, Progressive Web Apps, Project Fugu and Web Components. He has been recognized as a Microsoft MVP and Google GDE for his community contributions.

Installation is done via the share menu

During installation, a link to the website is placed on the dock (on the home screen on mobile devices). Web developers can predefine the icon and name of the shortcut and also specify that the website opened by the shortcut runs in standalone mode, i.e. in a separate window (full-screen on mobile devices, i.e. without browser controls). This is defined via the Web Application Manifest. If there is no manifest, the title and icon are obtained from other sources.

The installation is carried out analogously to iOS and iPadOS from the share menu, which is located next to the address bar. The entry “Add to Dock” must be selected there. The productivity PWA paint.js.org will serve as an example.

The installation of the application can be initiated through the share menu

Multiple installation possible

Users must confirm the installation in a separate dialog. Safari allows you to change the name. Anyone who makes use of this can install more than one instance of the application on the device – for example to use an application with different user profiles, because cookies are not shared between the instances. This is not possible in this form with Chrome or Edge.

As with iOS and iPadOS, the user can customize the name of the installed app

If you agree to the request, the shortcut will be added to the Dock and pinned there at the same time. The application also appears in the Launchpad and can be found in the Applications folder of the user directory. The web application can also be deleted from there. Started from the shortcut, the web application then appears in its own window like platform-specific apps.

The web application installed from Safari runs in a standalone window

This means that web applications can now be offline in Safari on all platforms, can be installed and can accept push notifications: Installed applications can receive push notifications and display badges on the application icon, just like on iOS and iPadOS. Firefox is the only major browser that does not support installing web applications on the desktop.

The next logical step would now be to provide the File System Access API in Safari. This web interface, which has been delivered with Chromium-based browsers since 2019, allows files from the local file system to be edited. Using the File Handling API extension, installed web applications can even be used as editing programs for certain file types. Apple representatives already noted at the last W3C annual conference that this could be interesting.

(rme)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

