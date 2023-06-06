Safari gets major privacy improvements and supports adding web apps directly to the dock

Apple

As Apple releases the latest versions of major platforms, the Safari browser has also ushered in corresponding upgrades. The privacy function that has been emphasized by the government in recent years has been greatly improved this time. The new version of “Private Browsing” can better prevent users from being tracked by web pages or people who may have access to the device, and will add an advanced fingerprint protection mechanism. And it can also lock the window when the user is not using it, so that you can leave your device with peace of mind without closing the tab.

In addition, in Safari on macOS and iPadOS, users can also create different usage scenarios to separate different types of content and browsing tools. For example, there may be completely different favorites, plug-ins, and cookies information in the work environment and personal environment, and users can quickly switch according to their needs. At the same time, in the macOS version, you can also add the web app directly to the dock, which should be regarded as a reference for Chrome.

The new version of Safari will be officially launched later this year, and the beta versions on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are expected to arrive next month.