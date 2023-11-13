Safety problems with a robotic arm in South Korea: a worker dies

In a tragic accident, a man in his 40s was crushed to death by a robot at a product sorting plant in South Korea, highlighting the need for rigorous safety measures and the maximum attention of staff during the works.

Malfunctioning robot sensor system found to be at fault

At the Donggoseong Agricultural Export Complex, a technician was performing a diagnostic check on a robot’s sensor package when the machine grabbed him and crushed him to death. This incident highlights the critical role of sensor accuracy and reliability in automated systems.

Context of the robot accident

The technician was employed by the robot’s manufacturer and was preparing the robot for a test. The South Gyeongsang Province plant had been using this robot for about five years to move food packages onto pallets, especially useful during labor shortages.

The robot, usually used to handle boxes of paprika, allegedly used its arm and grippers to grab the technician, crushing his face and chest. It is believed that the system mistook it for a box of food (which is quite unlikely so yet to be verified). The victim later died from his injuries in hospital.

Industrial implications

This incident is very rare but not isolated in the world of autonomous systems. Last month, a Cruise autonomous robotic taxi hit and dragged a woman, leaving her in serious condition. These events require a reevaluation of safety protocols in the automation industry, spanning agricultural, industrial and transportation sectors.

Response and future measures

The incident occurred amid workflow changes aimed at improving efficiency. There is growing demand to improve safety measures to prevent such tragedies. Meanwhile, companies like Microsoft and Oracle are increasingly exploring robotic solutions for data centers, underscoring the need for rigorous security protocols and testing.

Furthermore, an official from the Donggoseong Agricultural Export Complex, where the accident occurred, urged the implementation of a “precise and safe” system.

Wider context

The integration of robotics into various industries is accelerating, but incidents like these highlight the importance of balancing technological progress with adequate safety protocols to preserve the safety of workers and users in general.

It should be noted that the information listed above is the information known to date. It will be up to safety managers to ensure they understand exactly the dynamics of the accident and understand the responsibilities at stake. Industrial robotic systems are highly controlled and safety systems are the focus of attention in the industry. Certainly human error or a malfunction of the sensors (which were at the center of the test that the worker was carrying out) are the most reliable causes.

Share this: Facebook

X

