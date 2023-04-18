Safety with optimized personal protective equipment

Occupational safety at heat-exposed workplaces in the steel and aluminum industry, in foundries and heat treatment plants

JUTEC heat protection clothing combines high wearing comfort with maximum safety.

With the new “HEAT PROTECTION compact” package, which JUTEC is presenting at the GIFA, the company is giving safety specialists a tool with which they can provide their colleagues with maximum safety at workplaces exposed to heat. The concept, which is unique in the industry, combines the detailed analysis of the current situation with specific recommendations for individual personal protective equipment.

High-temperature workplaces – for example in the steel and aluminum industry, in foundries and at heat treatment plants – require individual solutions, because every workplace poses different challenges to personal protective equipment (PPE). In day-to-day practice, safety specialists in this area have to observe a large number of complex regulations and laws.

With “HEAT PROTECTION compact” JUTEC provides its customers with a package of specific measures that are individually tailored to the respective workplace. It includes an action plan that includes all steps from analysis of the situation at the respective workplace to certification according to the PPE protection regulation.

The experts from JUTEC accompany the selection process in five steps:

1. Analysis of the current situation on site

2. Risk and hazard assessment, which is mandatory for each project

3. Recommendations for the selection of suitable and approved fabrics and all protective clothing with a view to safety and comfort

4. Proof of safety – including a dousing test with liquid metal

5. Certification of the heat protection solution used with the JUTEC seal, which confirms that all rules and regulations are observed

Stephan Muscheites, the sales manager at JUTEC, knows the situation of practitioners: “We know that the safety specialists are constantly confronted with new guidelines from different areas. And the hot jobs are only a small part of this. That’s why we developed “HEAT PROTECTION compact”: With a structured process and the final certification, our customers are sure that the PPE regulation for heat-exposed work is observed and that the employees on site work safely”.

JUTEC at the GIFA/METEC/THERMPROCESS/NEWCAST 2023

Dusseldorf June 12th to 16th, 2023

Halle 10 / Stand H40

About JUTEC

JUTEC GmbH, founded in 1987, has developed over 18,000 different products for heat protection, insulation technology and protection against laser beams and is one of the leading manufacturers in Europe in this area. JUTEC solutions are used at ambient and material temperatures of 200 to 4,000 °C.

More than 100 employees develop and manufacture at the company headquarters in Rastede in Lower Saxony – and only there – individual and tailor-made solutions according to customer requirements. As the base material, JUTEC uses its self-developed, certified material combinations, which have been tested and certified by independent testing institutes.

The company supplies customers in over 80 countries. It is certified according to the quality management system according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015, and production has also been tested according to module D of the PPE regulation (EU) 2016/425 and module D of the directive 2014/90/EU for marine equipment.

