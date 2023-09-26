SAG-AFTRA Considers Video Game Strike Amidst Pay and Rights Disputes

SAG-AFTRA Announces Possible Video Game Strike Amidst Continued Dispute over Pay and Rights

While the recent Writers Guild of America strike is nearing its end, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike is still making waves in the entertainment industry. In a recent announcement, SAG-AFTRA revealed that it is now considering a video game strike, intensifying its ongoing protest against unfair pay and lack of rights protection in the field of artificial intelligence.

Although the strike has not yet become a reality, a vote was taken to determine the sentiment of SAG-AFTRA members, indicating that a strike may be imminent if negotiations fail to address their concerns. Approximately 35,000 voters, accounting for about 27.5% of eligible voters, were in favor of the potential strike.

SAG-AFTRA president, Fran Drescher, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “It’s time for video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract. The outcome of this vote shows that our members understand the existential nature of these negotiations, and it is time for these companies – who are making billions and generously paying their CEOs – to give our performers a deal that recognizes video gaming as a viable career.”

Scheduled talks between SAG-AFTRA representatives and video game companies are set to take place from September 26th to 28th. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether significant progress or a satisfactory agreement can be reached. Failure to do so may result in another strike that would undoubtedly have a substantial impact on the entertainment industry.

The strike is primarily centered around better compensation and improved rights for performers, voice actors, and other industry talent involved in video game production. SAG-AFTRA claims that the current pay structure fails to adequately reward individuals for their contributions in an industry that thrives on their talent. Additionally, the union aims to secure stronger protections for their rights within the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence.

As the fate of the video game industry hangs in the balance, both SAG-AFTRA and video game companies must find common ground. Failure to do so may lead to yet another major disruption in an industry that heavily relies on the talent and dedication of its performers.

