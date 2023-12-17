Saga Emerald Beyond will be released in April 2024

New Installment of Saga Role-Playing Game Series Set to Release Next Year

The popular Saga role-playing game series, which dates back to 1989 with the release of the first game for Game Boy, is set to make a return with its next installment titled Saga Emerald Beyond. The game is scheduled to be released at the end of April next year and is expected to be available on various platforms including PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android, and iOS.

Originally known as Makai Toushi Saga in Japan, the first game was later renamed The Final Fantasy Legend in the West by Square to tie it to the popular Final Fantasy series for marketing reasons. Despite the name change, the games in the series have been well-received, with titles like Final Fantasy Legend on the Game Boy, the three Romancing Saga games on the Super Famicom, and Saga Frontier on the PlayStation all selling over 1 million copies.

Saga Emerald Beyond is said to feature six playable characters, each with their own unique storyline set in 17 different worlds. The game is expected to offer a high level of player choice, with multiple paths and endings for each character.

According to Kieran Harris of Gamereactor.cn, “Each time you visit a world, the story evolves, allowing both protagonist and player to discover new possibilities. When the story unfolds in this way, it becomes a story all your own, affecting more than just where you go. The path also affects the multiple potential endings that await each protagonist.”

Fans and gamers can anticipate the release of Saga Emerald Beyond on April 25, 2023, and the game is expected to provide an immersive and interactive experience for players across different gaming platforms.

