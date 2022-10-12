Home Technology Saints Row November update will bring 200 bug fixes – Saints Row – Gamereactor
It’s been almost two months since Saints Row released, and despite this, developer Volition hasn’t made a fuss about post-launch content additions. The reasoning behind this is that the team has focused its efforts on improving the game and removing the performance and bugs that have plagued it since its release.

As noted in a blog post, we’ve been told that the team will be dropping the November update instead of a roadmap that provides “over 200 bug fixes and stability upgrades” for the game, with a “particular focus on challenges, overall Stability and Cooperation”.

Beyond that, the November update will kick off a slew of quality-of-life tweaks, including less duplication of certain activities, more rewarding challenges, better vehicles, and more. These QoL improvements are said to arrive “quickly” and we can expect more information soon.

However, 2022 will bring some new cosmetic additions, available to all players in the form of free packs, as well as paid packs as part of the Expansion Pass. The first will be the front-to-back packaging, which is out now.

Finally, looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, we can expect new story content, gameplay experiences, and urban exploration areas, all on top of additional cosmetic packs, QoL updates, and bug fixes.

