Last year, a new version of Saints Row received a rather poor response from fans and critics. However, instead of abandoning the project due to a failed experiment, Deep Silver has announced new content for Saints Street in 2023.

As outlined in Deep Silver’s blog, the first new content for Saints Row comes with the Dead Island 2 cosmetic pack launching on the 11th, giving players the chance to dress up as Doom Slayer Jacob or Amy, new weapons, emotes and several A new headquarters statue.

Then, May brought the Sunny Springs update, which added a new area to the map, as well as a host of quality-of-life changes, like an overhauled combat and selfie mode. On the same day it launched, Expansion Pass buyers got the Heist and Dangerous DLC, which brought some new story missions.

There’s also mention of a second big DLC ​​and content update coming in July, but most of that is left to our imaginations.

Will you be playing Street of Saints when this new content drops? Check out the full roadmap here.