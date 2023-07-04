sales estimates and production collapse

As many of you know, a few weeks ago Apple presented Vision Pro, its first augmented reality viewer that amazed everyone both on the aesthetic side and on the software side with a minimal interface and without having to have accessories to control it.

Among the numerous innovations, the fact that this viewer does not impede the “external” view was especially impressive, in fact it is transparent and you can very well see what really surrounds us; it also has an advanced sensor and camera system.

But let’s get to the title of the article, the Reuters news agency has published a report on Apple Vision Pro in which the Cupertino-based company would have revised its sales estimates significantly downwards; At the announcement, Apple predicted the production of one million units by 2024 with very optimistic sales estimates even in the face of the prohibitive price of $3500 (if anything it will arrive here it should cost around €4500) then dropped after a few days to 400 thousand . Now, however, the company has revised these estimates sharply downwards and will produce around 150 thousand units in 2024, in short, a significant collapse that the company has justified in the production difficulty in which, however, few believe.

According to some estimates, only the Micro OLED front panel (manufactured by Sony) would cost around $350 per piece, if we then add the many sensors and cameras as we described at the beginning of the article, the final price for Apple would be of $1500 with more than double the earnings in the United States alone. As already mentioned, there are many doubts about sales since it would be a niche product starting from the price but also for consumer use for which it is not very suitable; first of all there is the competition from Meta Guest which has much more affordable prices, around €450, it’s certainly not Apple but in our opinion it’s more than fine for consumer use. Certainly Apple Vision Pro offers a more captivating design, software management with only the use of gestures and much more in Apple style, but the price is a really hard obstacle to overcome; we think more than anything else that this viewer from Apple is intended for developers or professionals and will surely serve the company primarily to propose, perhaps, other viewers with more affordable prices in the future.