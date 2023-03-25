Sales of PS5 in Japan plummeted by 40%, and Switch lost for the first time in 8 weeks

Last week, sales of game consoles in Japan dropped by 30% and fell below the 100,000-unit mark. Sales of PS5 plummeted by 40%. It was the first time in eight weeks that Nintendo Switch lost sales.

Japanese game general intelligence media Famitsu released statistics on the 23rd, pointing out that sales of Nintendo Switch series and Sony PS5 series continued to shrink, which dragged down the overall sales of Japanese game consoles (including Switch, PS5, XSX) last week (13~19). /S) Compared with the previous week (6-12th), it dropped by 29% to 90,551 units, shrinking for three consecutive weeks, and the weekly sales fell below the 100,000-unit threshold for the first time in 8 weeks.

Regardless of the model, last week Nintendo’s Switch series (regular version of Switch + Switch Lite + OLED version of Switch) sold 49,585 units in Japan, a decrease of 17% from last week, showing a decrease for two consecutive weeks, but the weekly sales volume is the first in eight weeks. It surpassed Sony PS5 and dominated the Japanese game console market. Sales of the general version of Switch decreased by 21% from last week to 9,798 units, Switch Lite decreased by 35% to 6,637 units, and OLED version of Switch decreased by 11% to 33,150 units.

Last week, sales of Sony’s PS5 series models (standard version equipped with a disc drive + digital version without a disc drive) in Japan were 40,411 units, a sharp drop of nearly 40% (38%) compared to last week, three consecutive weeks reduce. Last week, the sales volume of the standard version PS5 in Japan dropped by 34% to 34,156 units compared to the previous week, and the sales volume of the digital version dropped by 53% to 6,255 units.

Last week, Microsoft (Microsoft) Xbox Series X / S (XSX / S) sales in Japan were 555 units, a sharp drop of 81% from the previous week, XSX sales dropped by 82% to 497 units, and XSS sales dropped by 63% to 58 tower.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from MoneyDJ News; source of the first image: Unsplash)

