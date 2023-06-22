Salesforce AI Cloud, enterprise artificial intelligence

Salesforce has announced AI Cloud, to enhance customer experience and productivity through generative artificial intelligence aimed at the enterprise world.

AI Cloud is a suite of capabilities optimized to deliver reliable, accessible, real-time generative experiences across applications and workflows. AI Cloud’s new Einstein GPT Trust Layer addresses the concerns on the risks associated with adopting Generative AI, enabling customers to meet corporate data security and compliance demands while delivering the benefits of Generative AI. This blend of features and security solidifies Salesforce’s position as the premier AI CRM.

What are the advantages for companies

At the heart of AI Cloud is Einstein, the world‘s first Artificial Intelligence for CRM. Today, it is capable of making over 1 trillion forecasts a week in Salesforce applications. Through Generative AI, Einstein helps make every company and every employee more productive and efficient in sales, customer service, marketing, and ecommerce.

Security and reliability from generative AI for the enterprise world

AI Cloud will enable sales managers to generate quickly personalized emails based on customer needs. While customer support teams will be able to automatically generate ad hoc replies in operator chats and case summaries. Marketers will also be able to automatically generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web and advertising. Ecommerce teams will be able to automatically generate insights and recommendations to deliver personalized shopping experiences at every stage of the buyer’s journey. In addition, developers will be able to automatically generate codes, predict potential bugs in them and suggest corrections.

Too many prejudices

Business leaders want to embrace generative AI, but are wary of the risks. Errors, privacy, bias and data governance issues are creating a trust gap. New research from Salesforce found that 73% of workers believe Generative AI introduces new security risks. And nearly 60% of those planning to use this technology don’t know how to keep their data safe.

Data governance control

AI Cloud will help close this trust gap with the new Einstein GPT Trust Layer, which will help prevent large language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer data. This separation of sensitive data from LLMs will help clients maintain control over data governance while leveraging the immense potential of generative AI. This is how Einstein GPT Trust Layer will set a new industry standard for secure generative AI for enterprises.

Security and reliability from generative AI

Marc Benioff, President and CEO of Salesforce

The AI ​​stands redesigning our world and transforming business in ways we never imagined. Every business should go AI-first. AI Cloud, built on the world‘s #1 CRM, is the fastest and easiest way for our customers to unleash the incredible power of AI, with trust at its core driven by our new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. AI Cloud will unlock innovations, productivity and efficiency for every business.

Future potential

AI Cloud will integrate Salesforce technologies, including Einstein, Data Cloud, Tableau, Flow, and MuleSoft, to deliver reliable and transparent generative AI that is enterprise-ready. Einstein GPT Trust Layer will enable companies to start relying on generative AI faster by optimizing the model that best fits the business at hand. It will also provide deployment capabilities for any relevant LLMs, while helping companies maintain data privacy, security, residency and compliance objectives.

Security and reliability from the generative AI of the enterprise world Using third-party LLMs. As part of Salesforce’s commitment to an open ecosystem, AI Cloud is designed to host LLMs from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Cohere, and others, entirely within the Salesforce infrastructure. AI Cloud will help keep customer requests in the Salesforce infrastructure. In addition, Salesforce and OpenAI have established a strong and trusted partnership to offer a joint way of controlling content using OpenAI’s leading Enterprise API and best-in-class security tools combined with Einstein GPT Trust Layer to help maintain data stored in Salesforce.

Creating advanced features

Using Salesforce LLMs. AI Cloud will enable customers to use Salesforce LLMs developed by Salesforce AI Research to power advanced functionality. These include code generation and business process automation assistance, transforming radically the way companies interact with their CRM software. Salesforce LLMs, including CodeGen, CodeT5+, and CodeTF, help companies increase productivity, close the talent gap, reduce implementation costs, and better identify the unexpected.

Protect customer data

BYOM (Bring Your Own Model) model. Customers who have developed their own domain-specific models outside of Salesforce will be able to benefit from AI Cloud by storing data on their own infrastructure. These models, which run through Amazon SageMaker or Google’s Vertex AI, will connect directly to AI Cloud through the Einstein GPT Trust Layer. In this way, customer data can remain within the confines of the customers themselves.

Important economic impact

AI will fuel global economic growth of more than $15 trillion and increase GDP by 26% by 2030. AI Cloud will harness the full power of Salesforce, helping make businesses and employees more productive and efficient. Generative AI in all Salesforce applications. Salesforce is bringing generative AI to every product with Sales GPT, Service GPT, Marketing GPT, Commerce GPT, Slack GPT, Tableau GPT, Flow GPT, and Apex GPT. Prompt template and developers. The prompts used to generate AI content directly affect the quality and relevance of the generated content. Salesforce is developing enhanced AI prompts that use harmonized data to ground the results generated in each company’s unique context. These context-rich prompts will help sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT teams gain immediate value from trusted generative AI, reducing times and costs.