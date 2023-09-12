Salesforce changes pace, with Einstein CoPilot brings generative artificial intelligence to company data

Listen to the audio version of the article

Change of pace but also of strategy. At the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Marc Benioff, number one of the world‘s number one CRM company, opened the 23rd edition of Dreamforce with the ambition of transforming it into the largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence in the world. «AI is a broader revolution than we expect – he declared -. It impacts who we are, how we act and brings us back to our values.” The CEO of Salesforce who we remember did not sign the apocalyptic appeal of the Center for Ai, according to which humanity would be at risk of extinction due to artificial intelligence. He launched positive messages without hiding the fact that trust between CEOs is needed today more than ever. and Big Tech. The message is clear: whoever first resolves the errors, hallucinations and concerns on the privacy and data security front that AI today raises will first change the way companies work. «The AI ​​revolution – Benioff and his managers reiterated – is a revolution of trust. Your data is not our product.”

What is Dreamforce?

More than 40 thousand people attended the event but the parade of actors, Hollywood stars and AI experts was unprecedented. Expected at these three-day event are the actor Matthew McConaughey who with his company is also a Salesforce brand partner, the director Spike Lee, the actress Viola Davis and the former Black Eyed Peas frontman turned entrepreneur Will.i.am . Also attending the event will be Mayor London Breed, Rainn Wilson, the actor known for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office, and Jane Goodall. And with them 100 researchers, innovators, ethicists and thought leaders in the field of artificial intelligence. Sam Altman, the father of ChatGpt, was also present

The chabot enters the CRM

Salesforce which is the third largest software company in the world did not invent popular chatbots like OpenAi’s ChatGpt but it has been known about artificial intelligence for a long time. In 2014 it launched Einstein and became the number one platform in artificial intelligence (AI) applied to CRM (customer relationship management), the software that helps companies analyze and transform the data they have from their customers into business. Today it generates trillions of forecasts for customers: for example, it suggests to sales agents which deal is most likely to go through. In March it integrates Gpt technology, Einstein thus learns to speak, that is, it can generate content, for example personalized emails that help agents to propose deals or solve a problem. Six months later, generative AI appears even more integrated into their cloud becoming a platform.

A new generation of customizable Einstein for businesses

The innovation launched by Dreamforce is the introduction of the new generation of Einstein which has the conversation ability of ChatGpt but applies to every CRM application in the Saleforce cloud. These are AI technology tools that can be customized directly within the workflow for each business application. The products are called Einstein Copilot Builder and Einstein Copilot and allow customers to query their own proprietary data that has been entrusted to the Salesforce cloud. From marketing to Tableau, up to Slack, as done for example by Google and Microsoft, the San Francisco company’s priority is to bring the chatbot into all its products. This intelligent agent can be customized with specific AI suggestions, skills, and models to close sales deals faster, optimize customer service, automatically build websites based on personalized browsing history, or turn natural language suggestions into code, among others. hundreds of other business activities. Einstein Copilot Studio will also provide configurability to make Einstein Copilot available for use on other consumer-facing channels such as websites to power real-time chat, Slack, WhatsApp or SMS.

The issue of security and privacy are the issues to be resolved

When is generative AI reliable? This is one of the thorniest questions you can ask chatbots in light of the errors and hallucinations that all large language models such as ChatGpt, Palm and Lamda are victims of. There are also concerns about data privacy. The promise and announcement of Salesforce is precisely thanks to Einstein Trust Layer to protect sensitive data and therefore train only your chatbot. This last step is the most delicate and important.

