Salesforce names Vanessa Fortarezza Country Leader for Italy

In the ever-changing landscape of technology and business, the presence of competent and inspiring leaders is essential for the growth and success of companies. Salesforce, the American multinational that pioneered CRM software as-a-service, has unveiled its new one Country Leader for Italy: Vanessa Fortarezza.

With an experienced career in the ICT world and a dedication to diversity and inclusion, Fortarezza promises to bring a fresh wind to the Italian ecosystem, guiding Salesforce towards new horizons of digital transformation. The manager will lead a company that enjoys a solid customer base in all vertical sectors and in all sizes (from small businesses to the enterprise world) and is rapidly expanding in the Public sector.

Fortarezza’s journey towards multi-sectoral and inclusive leadership

The arrival of Vanessa Fortarezza in Salesforce dates back to 2015 and since then his presence has been a engine of constant growth for the Italian market. He has held roles of increasing responsibility over the years with a focus on sectors Telco, Media, Energy & Utilitiesup to an international position, in which she has engaged in the last year, such as Senior Vice President Southern Europe for Public Administrationwhere she was responsible for leading the development strategy of the division in France, Italy, Spain and Portugal with excellent results.

More than twenty years of experience in American software multinationals, with particular mention for his spent at Microsoftlaid the foundations for its future. The assignments of increasing level and the management of clients in various sectors have equipped her with an eclectic and flexible perspective, which will make her fundamental in leading the company in a varied market such as the Italian one.

Fortarezza has made the company’s values ​​her own and as Salesforce leader has distinguished herself by significantly contributing to the development of the corporate culture aimed at Diversity and Inclusion. In fact, she has been involved for years as a mentor in the company but she also collaborates externally with associations such as Valore D e Young Women Network to promote inclusive work and support the advancement of female leadership.

Fortarezza’s vision and mission for Salesforce Italia

“Salesforce is an extraordinary company not only for its cloud solutions, but also for the culture open to innovation and inclusion that distinguishes it. Being part of a talented team and helping them realize their potential is my mission as Leader of an extended team spanning several specializations. If people are passionate about their work, then there are no limits to what we can achieve together,” he comments Vanessa Fortarezzanew Country Leader of Salesforce for Italy.

“It is with my dedication and passion that I intend to lead Salesforce in Italy, paving the way for a new chapter in our history and creating a team of talents who will be able to best interpret the needs of Italian companies to guide them towards the change of Digital Transformation”.

