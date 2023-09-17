Salesforce presents its AI strategy and warns companies about data theft

The software company Salesforce criticizes previous applications with artificial intelligence. It is launching its own system that is intended to “hallucinate” less.

Salesforce conference “Dreamforce”: Over 40,000 participants visited the Moscone Center in the center of San Francisco.

John G. Fragrance / EPA

The software company Salesforce wants to integrate an artificial intelligence application into all of its products in the future. Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff said this this week at San Francisco’s largest tech conference, “Dreamforce”.

