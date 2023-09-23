Salvadoran Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets New Record for Longest Mission on the International Space Station

Salvadoran Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks US Record for Longest Mission in Space

Salvadoran astronaut Frank Rubio has made history by breaking the record for the longest mission in orbit carried out by a US astronaut. Rubio spent more than 355 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous American record set in 2022 by Mark Vande who spent 355 days in space.

In a live talk with NASA from the ISS, Rubio expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “In some ways, it has been an incredible challenge. But in other ways, it has been an incredible blessing.” With his new record, Rubio aims to reach 365 days in space, hoping it will serve as a meaningful milestone for the United States.

Rubio, the son of Salvadoran parents, was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent his early years in El Salvador. He has a background as a trained doctor and pilot of helicopters.

The previous world record for the longest mission in space is held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Poliakov, who spent 437 days in orbit. Rubio’s mission is scheduled to last 371 days, as he is set to return to Earth on September 27.

Rubio’s extraordinary mission faced unexpected challenges when a leak in the Russian Soyuz rocket, which was docked to the ISS as an emergency escape craft, prevented his return to Earth as planned. The rocket had to be returned home and replaced with another one without a crew on board. Rubio and his two companions carried out the mission of the crew that was initially supposed to replace them.

As Rubio’s journey continues, he joins the ranks of other renowned astronauts who have made significant contributions to space exploration. Former astronaut Peggy Whitson holds the American record for the most days in space, with a total of 675 days accumulated throughout various missions.

Rubio’s record-breaking achievement highlights the advancements in space exploration and the increasing international collaboration in pushing the boundaries of human exploration beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

