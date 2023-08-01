Sam Altman’s bizarre plans for a crypto world currency

Sam Altman’s new Worldcoin project wants to be many things: proof of identity, cryptocurrency, basic income. The focus: an iris scanner – and many unanswered questions about data protection.

A young man has his iris scanned in India for the Worldcoin project.

The silver orb looks like a mini version of the Death Star from «Star Wars». The idea behind the ball is just as crazy as the science fiction films. Everyone should have their iris scanned with their help as proof of identity. Eight billion people. This in turn should form the basis for a worldwide digital currency and an unconditional basic income.

