Sam Altman’s empire has nothing to do with ChatGpt

Samuel Harris Altman, this is his real name, became the face of generative artificial intelligence in 2023. Despite being considered “the father of ChatGpt”, it is known that ALtman does not earn anything from his creation. At least directly. In fact, Altman did not invest in the for-profit branch of OpenAI created in 2019. “I don’t need money” the entrepreneur said to those who asked him the reason for a choice that appears reckless.

There actually is a reason.

Before leading OpenAI he was president of Y Combinator dal 2014 al 2019, one of the most successful startup accelerators in the worlda magical place for those who innovate, working alongside Paul Graham e Jessica Livingstonthe couple “of precious advice” who over the years has helped many companies to take off, many of which have become well-known unicorns, such as Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe.

This is perhaps why behind the scenes, Sam Altman is also a angel investor extraordinarily active and able to intercept nascent companies with enormous potential. So much so that today he has it under his belt over 100 investments in startupsincluding participations in major rounds including Stripe, Reddit e Instacart.

Not only that, in addition to his individual investments as a business angel, Altman is also the founder of the Venture Capital company Hydrazine Capital and of the Apollo Projects investment fund, launched with his brothers Max and Jack Altman. In addition to Altman Capital, another VC company managed by his brother Jack, which sees Sam as a general partner.

His numerous investments highlight wide-ranging interests, from lab-grown meat, through longevity, energy, education, space, biotechnology and, of course, artificial intelligence.

Among these, the investment of 500 million dollars stands out Helion Energy, an American company founded in 2013, which produces electricity through a reactor based on nuclear fusion. Potentially capable of responding to all the energy problems that oppress the planet.

The investment in Wave $200 million startup founded in 2018 based in Dakar, Senegal that offers services such as depositing and withdrawing money, sending money to others, paying bills, all through an app. It mainly serves the population of sub-Saharan Africa.

The investment in Boom Founded in 2014, the $100 million Centennial, Colorado-based aircraft manufacturer offers the design and manufacturing of supersonic passenger aircraft for both global commerce and personal travel. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

The investment in 1910 Genetics $4 million, whose main mission of the biotech company is to reduce time and costs in drug development. The startup was founded in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The investment in Neuralink worth 205 million dollars, Elon Musk’s startup founded in 2016 and based in California. It is a highly advanced neural interface that aims to connect the human brain directly to a computer or external device. This direct connection would allow us to overcome biological limits and improve human cognitive abilities. To date, Neuralink testing has only been conducted on animals, including monkeys, pigs and sheep.

The investment in Uncommon $30 million cultured meat startup. Founded in Cambridge in 2017, the biotech startup is one of the companies pushing to spread lab-grown meat into kitchens and restaurants around the world. Formerly known as Higher Steaks.

