Sam Lake says Alan Wake 2’s weird inspiration came from ‘Nowhere’

Remedy Entertainment‘s highly-anticipated game, Alan Wake 2, has fans and critics alike buzzing with excitement. The company’s creative director, Sam Lake, recently spoke with The Washington Post about the upcoming game and how it represents a significant leap forward in gaming.

According to Lake, the development of Alan Wake 2 has been a deep and immersive experience for the entire team at Remedy. The game’s vision and commitment to staying true to that vision are a rarity in modern gaming, and the studio’s dedication to this has been met with widespread praise.

However, Lake also credits another creation for helping to fuel the creative fire behind Alan Wake 2 – Remedy’s upcoming film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lake explains that the process of making the film has given him and the team confidence in their approach to crafting the highly-anticipated game.

“I love movies, music, reading, and there are some exciting and inspiring things happening, but I feel like a bigger leap is happening in gaming,” Lake said in the interview. “Especially with Alan Wake, I found that I could draw on these other mediums and they could be viewed as elements within the game rather than a separate medium. All of these mediums could be combined together to create something new and exciting. People are excited about something more than the sum of its parts.”

The integration of various artistic mediums into the game’s development process has allowed Remedy to create a gaming experience that goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the medium. Alan Wake 2 looks set to be a groundbreaking and innovative addition to the gaming world, and fans can’t wait to see what Remedy has in store for them.