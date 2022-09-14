Home Technology Samantha Cristoforetti will be commander of the International Space Station
The Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency he will soon be commander of the International Space Station, as confirmed by ESA itself.

It will be to pass the baton to her the Russian commander, Oleg Artemyev: Cristoforetti will be the first European woman to be able to fill this role on board the ISS.

Strange lights in the northern Italian sky? It was just Starlink’s satellites that went into orbit

by Emanuele Capone

“Reason for pride”

This possibility, which had been talked about for some time but which seemed set aside after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, is “a source of particular pride for Italy and for Europe”, as he said. the president of ASI, Giorgio Saccoccia. According to the number one of the Italian Space Agency, “as the first European woman to hold the position of commander of the International Space Station, Samantha will once again be a source of inspiration for the younger generations. An assignment of such value entrusted for the second time to an astronaut of Italian nationality it is also the confirmation of the role and importance that our country plays in the exploration of space and in international space activities “.

