Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party – A New Rhythm Action Game for Nintendo Switch™

Seya Co., Ltd. Reveals Details on New Nintendo Switch Game “Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party”

Entertainment Center – Seya Co., Ltd. has recently announced the release of their latest game, “Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party,” exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™. Set to hit the market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday), this new installment is a rhythm action game that builds upon the success of its predecessors.

“Samba de Amigo” has gained immense popularity over the years, especially in arcades, on the Dreamcast, and the Wii. The game’s newest version is designed to cater to all players, regardless of their gaming experience, ensuring that anyone can easily enjoy the game.

In “Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party,” players will use the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch™ to simulate a sandbell. By swinging the Joy-Con when the “rhythm ball” matches the frame along with the music, players can immerse themselves in the game. Moreover, the game will prompt players to dance or strike poses according to the instructions displayed on the screen, allowing them to enjoy playing to popular songs.

To enhance the gaming experience, additional songs can be downloaded as paid content after the game is released.

One of the most exciting features of the game is the legendary Shabell. Players will have the opportunity to pick up the Shabell and engage in a gripping challenge after starting the game. Following the introduction to the game and familiarization with the controls, players will officially begin the carnival, high-fiving Amigo, swinging the sandbell, and putting on a show.

In terms of gameplay, “Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party” requires players to swing the Joy-Con at specific angles when the rhythm ball flies within the frame. Players will also have to perform actions such as “double-click,” “drag,” and follow the “pose icon” instructions to fully immerse themselves in the game. Dancing, which imitates various movements, has been added as a new feature to this series.

The game also introduces an exciting element called “emergency.” During the game, players will encounter a “?” rhythm ball, triggering the appearance of a roulette wheel. Players must then perform various actions based on the items pointed out by the roulette. With over 15 items to choose from, players can engage in fitness exercises, hand dances, and even TikTok-inspired high fives, leaving the audience amazed and entertained. Players have the option to enable or disable “emergencies” before starting the game.

To offer a suitable challenge for all players, “Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party” includes four levels of difficulty: NORMAL, HARD, and SUPER HARD, along with a new addition, CRAZY. The CRAZY mode aims to test players’ physical endurance by requiring them to keep dancing and pursuing “crazy” performances. This mode may even assist in weight loss for players who choose to play non-stop!

The game also features a variety of characters, each with their unique personalities. Amigo, the protagonist, is a monkey with dreams of becoming the world‘s number one with sandbells. Linda, a popular dancer, is deeply attracted to Amigo’s skills and has fallen in love with him in the process. Amiga, Amigo’s younger sister, has hidden her identity but has reached incredible popularity that has surpassed her brother’s.

In terms of levels, the game boasts three distinct worlds. Bubble Resort, an attraction in the midst of financial troubles until Amiga’s makeover turned it into a vibrant bubble-themed resort. Sunshine City, the city of Amigo’s debut, is known for its year-round carnivals and lively atmosphere. Lastly, Celebration, one of the few large-scale venues in the world that all entertainers aspire to perform in.

“Samba de Amigo: Happy Shake Party” is set to be released on August 30, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch™. With a price tag of 1,090TWD in Taiwan and 278 HKD in Hong Kong for both boxed and digital versions, players can expect a thrilling rhythm action experience. The game supports Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese subtitles, with English voice acting.

Seya Co., Ltd. has yet to submit the game for official review and is awaiting a game rating. Players can find more information on the official website: https://asia.sega.com/sambadeamigo/cht/. Additionally, updates on game releases and other titles can be found on the SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/ and SEGA Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs.

