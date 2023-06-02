“Samba de Amigo” is on Meta Quest 2, 3 and Meta Quest Pro platforms!Digital version pre-orders start

Entertainment Center / General Report

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the “Samba de Amigo” series will be available on the Meta Quest 3*, Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro platforms after this fall. The Meta Quest store will open pre-orders from now on, and the official trailer will be released at the same time.

*Meta Quest 3 is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023

As a pre-order bonus, players will get the in-game accessories “Meta Quest 2 VR Head Mounted Device” and “Meta Quest Controller” that can be used to dress up Amigo.

Samba de Amigo Meta Quest Trailerhttps://youtu.be/pDxPgzrJBy8

■The “Samba de Amigo” series will be on the VR platform! Enjoy the fun of shaking sandbells in the virtual world!

“Samba de Amigo” is a rhythm action game that was very popular on platforms such as arcades and Dreamcast, and anyone can play it easily.

The series of new works released on the Meta Quest 3 / Meta Quest 2 / Meta Quest Pro platform will realize the smooth operation experience brought by the Touch controller. In the colorful and eye-catching image world, catch the moment when the “rhythm ball” flies over with the music, and shake your sandbell!

Solve emergencies that appear in various difficulty levels neatly, and move towards clearing the level! It is also a major feature of this work to customize the appearance of characters with unique clothing and accessories to create your favorite characters.

In “World Party”, players will be able to challenge up to 8 players and 12 Amigos online, with a total of 20 characters in an elimination battle. Show your strength to the world!

This work contains 40 popular songs of various types from all over the world. In addition, it is also expected to continue to launch downloadable content (DLC) expansion playlists after the release.

【 Product information 】

Product Name: Samba de Amigo : Happy Shake Party

Game platform: Meta Quest 3 / Meta Quest 2 / Meta Quest Pro

Release date: Expected to be released in autumn 2023

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese subtitles / English voice

Price: undecided

Game Genre: Rhythm Action

Number of players: 1 to 2 people (2 to 8 people when playing online)

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet submitted for review

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/sambadeamigo/cht/