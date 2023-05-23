Home » Samba de Amigo Party Central gets a firm release date
Samba de Amigo Party Central gets a firm release date

by admin
Samba de Amigo is a quirky, brilliant and seriously fun game that helped define Sega’s Dreamcast. One of the key elements is that you have to play it with actual maracas.

When the game makes its comeback later this year, the Maracas are replaced by Joy-Cons in this Switch-exclusive version called Samba de Amigo Party Central, and hopefully that doesn’t make it any less fun. Now Sega has updated the official homepage and revealed that the game will launch on August 29th.

40 songs will be included at the time of release, 20 of which have already been revealed, namely:

• Breaking Free from Zedberg – Ariana Grande
• I Really Like You – Carly Rae Jepsen
• Return (feat.
• Let You Go （feat. Kareen Lomax） – Diplo & TSHA
• I Will Survival （Eric Kupper Mix Extended） – Gloria Gaynor
• I love it – Icona Pop
• Middle Fold – J Giles Band
• Bonbon – Jesse J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
• Sucker – Jonas Brothers
• TikTok – Kesha
• Panama – Matteo
• Plastic Heart – Miley Cyrus
• Celebrate – Pitbull
• Cup of Life (Cup of Life) – Ricky Martin
• XS-Rena Sawayama
• Bang Bang – Sam and the Womb
• Azukita – Steve Aoki， Daddy Yankee， Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
• Macarena (cover)
• Fugue (classic)
• La Bamba (cover)

In addition to the 20 songs, Sega has also confirmed a new song from Sonic Forcesfist bumpand from Sonic Adventureescape from the cityWill also be included in the new Samba de Amigo.

