Samba: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning regarding a known vulnerability for Samba has received an update. Here you can find out what affected users should be aware of.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Samba on July 20th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Ubuntu Linux, Fedora Linux and Open Source Samba are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 07/21/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-A90CFE35A5 (Status: 07/21/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for Samba reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Samba Bug: Description of the attack

Samba is an open source software suite that implements print and file services for SMB/CIFS clients.Ubuntu Linux is Canonical’s Linux distribution.

An attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in Samba to perform a denial of service attack, manipulate data, and disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-3347, CVE-2023-34968, CVE-2023-34967, CVE-2023-34966 und CVE-2022-2127.

Systems affected by the Samba vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux 22.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 22.10 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Ubuntu Linux 23.04 (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source Samba < 4.16.11 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

Open Source Samba < 4.18.5 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

Open Source Samba < 4.17.10 (cpe:/a:samba:samba)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-A90CFE35A5 vom 2023-07-21 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-76C06C8576 vom 2023-07-21 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Samba Release Notification vom 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Advisory vom 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Samba Release Notification vom 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Samba. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/20/2023 – Initial version

07/21/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

