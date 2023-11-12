Samsung Aims to Sell 35 Million Units of Galaxy S24, Surpassing Galaxy S23 Sales

Samsung Aims to Sell 35 Million Units of the New Galaxy S24

A recent report from The Korea Daily reveals that Samsung expects to sell 35 million units of the new Galaxy S24, which is 10% more than the Galaxy S23 of which 31 million units were shipped. The successors to the Samsung Galaxy S23 will hit the market on January 17, 2024.

There is less and less left for Samsung to present in society its new flagships, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra of which we already know that they will have different processors, because the Ultra version will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the two lower models will be equipped with the new Exynos 2400, which will be officially presented next year.

Well, now a recent leak has just revealed that Samsung has high hopes for the Galaxy S24 series, as it hopes that their new flagships sell even better than the current Galaxy S23.

A recent report from the specialized media The Korea Daily assures that Samsung plans sell 35 million units of the new Galaxy S24 over the next year. This represents 10% more than the shipments that have been made this year of the Galaxy S23, which amount to 31 million units.

In this way, the Galaxy S24 also they would exceed the sales of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 in, nothing more and nothing less than, 5 million units, since these families reached sell about 30 million units.

Likewise, the Korean giant hopes to improve the sales figures of all its devices next year, since it has ship 253 million smartphones in 2024.

According to this report, in addition to increasing terminal shipments, Samsung also intends sell more high-end smartphones than in 2023 to place them in the top ten best-selling mobile phones in 2024 and compete directly with Apple in the price segment of more than 800 euros, since, in the current year, plus 75% of the Samsungs with the most shipments worldwide were mid-range and entry-range models.

To achieve this goal, Samsung plans to improve the operating system of the Galaxy S24 with the inclusion of Generative Artificial Intelligence and, according to the aforementioned report, the Korean firm is already considering collaborating with Google or Microsoft to bring Bard or Bing Chat to your new franchise terminals.

Overall, Samsung has high expectations for the success of the Galaxy S24 series and aims to surpass their previous sales figures as well as compete more directly with Apple in the high-end smartphone market.

