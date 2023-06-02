Samsung Android: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Samsung Android. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security notice for Samsung Android on June 1st, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The Android operating system and the Samsung Android product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SamsungMobile Android Applications Updates (Status: May 31, 2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for Samsung Android – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Samsung Android Bug: Description of the attack

The Android operating system is an open source platform for mobile devices. The basis is the Linux kernel.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Samsung Android apps and the S22 models to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-21516, CVE-2023-21515, CVE-2023-21514, CVE-2023-21511, CVE-2023-21510, CVE-2023-21509, CVE-2023-21508, CVE-2023-21507, CVE-2023-21506 und CVE-2023-21505.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Android

Products

Samsung Android Core Service < 2.1.00.36 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

Samsung Android Blockchain Keystore < 1.3.12.1 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

Samsung Android Galaxy S22 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SamsungMobile Android Applications Updates vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.samsungmobile.com/serviceWeb.smsb

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-773/

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-772/

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-774/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Samsung Android. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

