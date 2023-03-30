Home Technology Samsung Android: IT security warning of a new vulnerability
There is a current IT security warning for Samsung Android. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Samsung Android on March 29th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The Android operating system and the Samsung Android product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Samsung Mobile Security – Security Updates (Stand: 28.03.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for Samsung Android – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 5,5
CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8
Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

Samsung Android Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

The Android operating system is an open source platform for mobile devices. The basis is the Linux kernel.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Samsung Android to disclose information and bypass security measures.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-21465, CVE-2023-21464, CVE-2023-21463 und CVE-2023-21462.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system
Android

Products
Samsung Android 12 < 3.5.14.18 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 13 < 3.5.16.20 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 11 < 12.2.09.0 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 12 < 13.1.03.501 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android Bixby < 3.2.02.5 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 13 < 14.1.03.0 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 13 < 12.4.02.9000 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
Samsung Android 12 < 12.3.08.2000 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)
General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Samsung Mobile Security – Security Updates vom 2023-03-28 (29.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://security.samsungmobile.com/serviceWeb.smsb

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Samsung Android. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/29/2023 – Initial version

