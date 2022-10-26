Home Technology Samsung announces Android 13 upgrade schedule-ePrice.HK
When the Pixel phone was the first to get the Android 13 system upgrade, major manufacturers also arranged for older phones to be upgraded. Samsung, the first mobile phone brother, has been testing One UI 5 based on Android 13 for a long time, and recently began to provide Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. One UI 5 has been upgraded, and the update schedule for other mobile phone models has just been announced.

The new system will be available in the next 4 months

The One UI 5 upgrades that will be launched in November are mainly flagship products that have been launched in the past two years, including Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Z Flip 4, Z Flip3 folding machines, as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Note 20, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G and Galaxy Quantum 3 phones. The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets also received system upgrades over the same period.

By December, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip Fold, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A Quantum, A Quantum 2, A51, A51 5G, A52 5G, A32, A42, Galaxy Jump and Galaxy Jump 2 phones, The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S7 FE 5G, and Tab S6 Lite tablets will also get the One UI 5 upgrade.

The remaining Galaxy Buddy, Buddy 2, Galaxy Wide 5, Wide 6, Galaxy A13, A23, M12 and Galaxy XCover 5 phones that can be upgraded, along with the Galaxy Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite and Tab Active 3 tablets, will not be available until January 2023 Monthly update. As for the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tablet, it will be the last device to receive the One UI 5 upgrade in February next year.

Source: droid-life

