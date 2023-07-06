Home » Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event for New Generation of Folding Smartphones
Technology

Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event for New Generation of Folding Smartphones

by admin
Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event for New Generation of Folding Smartphones

Samsung Announces Date for Galaxy Unpacked Event to Release New Folding Smartphones

Samsung has officially revealed that it will be presenting its latest generation of folding smartphones during its upcoming “Galaxy Unpacked” event. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 26. On this highly anticipated date, tech enthusiasts can expect to get a first glimpse of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.

Traditionally, Samsung holds two Unpacked events each year to showcase their most significant smartphone releases. The first event, which usually takes place in February, focuses on unveiling the latest Galaxy S series. However, this year, the Korean tech giant has modified its schedule slightly. While the previous generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip were unveiled on August 10, 2022, and August 1, 2021, respectively, the fifth generation will greet the market towards the end of July.

Rumors surrounding the new Samsung foldables suggest exciting features, particularly for the Z Flip 5. It is speculated that this model will possess a significantly larger external display compared to its predecessors. This enhancement would allow users to perform more tasks and functions without the need to unfold the phone. Additionally, Samsung is expected to unveil a new generation of smartwatches alongside the foldable devices.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel on July 26. The specific start times for different regions are as follows:

– Spain: 13:00
– Argentina: 08:00
– Mexico: 05:00
– Peru: 06:00
– New York: 07:00

Tech enthusiasts and fans of Samsung are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the unveiling of the cutting-edge devices that will shape the future of the smartphone industry.

You may also like

Elon Musk’s reaction to “Zuckerberg’s Twitter”: shadow ban...

Helldivers II: A Closer Look at Gameplay and...

Management Techniques: Management-by-Techniques | TechSmith

Pathfinder’s ORC: A Revolutionary Replacement for Wizards of...

Blatant WhatsApp change: new “affairs” function hides explosive...

Google’s New Privacy Policy Allows Data Collection for...

Helldivers II: New Gameplay Trailer and Updates Revealed...

Honor presents 90 and 90 Lite, the smartphones...

Product testers wanted: Sharkoon office chair OfficePal C30

Capcom Working on New Mega Man Game: What’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy