Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked Event for New Generation of Folding Smartphones

Samsung Announces Date for Galaxy Unpacked Event to Release New Folding Smartphones

Samsung has officially revealed that it will be presenting its latest generation of folding smartphones during its upcoming “Galaxy Unpacked” event. The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 26. On this highly anticipated date, tech enthusiasts can expect to get a first glimpse of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.

Traditionally, Samsung holds two Unpacked events each year to showcase their most significant smartphone releases. The first event, which usually takes place in February, focuses on unveiling the latest Galaxy S series. However, this year, the Korean tech giant has modified its schedule slightly. While the previous generations of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip were unveiled on August 10, 2022, and August 1, 2021, respectively, the fifth generation will greet the market towards the end of July.

Rumors surrounding the new Samsung foldables suggest exciting features, particularly for the Z Flip 5. It is speculated that this model will possess a significantly larger external display compared to its predecessors. This enhancement would allow users to perform more tasks and functions without the need to unfold the phone. Additionally, Samsung is expected to unveil a new generation of smartwatches alongside the foldable devices.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel on July 26. The specific start times for different regions are as follows:

– Spain: 13:00

– Argentina: 08:00

– Mexico: 05:00

– Peru: 06:00

– New York: 07:00

Tech enthusiasts and fans of Samsung are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the unveiling of the cutting-edge devices that will shape the future of the smartphone industry.