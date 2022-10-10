After announcing last year that it would continue to expand the application and development of the Tizen operating system in TV products, Samsung announced earlier that it would license the use of this operating system, allowing many TV brands in Europe to build corresponding products and expand Tizen operations. System market share.

Before that, Tizen accounted for about one-third of the operating system used by smart TVs. With the increasing use of Android and Roku operating systems, the market share of Tizen has been significantly affected. Therefore, Samsung hopes to use this system through external authorization. This operating system will increase the proportion of Tizen operating system usage.

According to Samsung’s instructions, including Atmaca’s Sunny and Axen brands, as well as HKC’s RCA and Vispera brands, as well as Tempo’s Akai, Bauhn, Linsar brand TVs, will use the Tizen operating system to create new TV products, and then in the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, New Zealand and Italy, and even plans to launch in Australia and other markets, related products will come out as soon as this year, and will be identified by the “Powered by Tizen” logo.

LG also announced last year that it would open and license its webOS operating system to more third-party TV brands, thereby expanding the ecosystem of this operating system. Cooperative brands include RCA, Ayonz, Konka, Nuance, gracenote, aiwa , Leadtek, Sunny, Tempo, as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, DAZN, Rakuten TV and other content providers.

As for Tizen itself, an open source operating system based on the Linux core, it was initially jointly promoted by the Linux Foundation and the LiMo Foundation to replace the MeeGo and LiMo operating systems that were already in the market at that time, and then Samsung took over. It has been promoted and used in mobile phones, watches, TVs, and many smart home appliances, and even through its Galaxy Watch and other smart watches, Tizen once became the second largest smart watch operating system in the world. Build a smartphone.

However, the follow-up development of the Tizen operating system is still limited. Therefore, Samsung also decided last year that it would no longer use the Tizen operating system for smart watches, but to change to the Wear OS operating system that cooperated with Google again. As a result, the current Tizen operating system is mainly used only for smart home appliances and IoT devices.