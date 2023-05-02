Home » Samsung applied to register a trademark to explode the Galaxy S24 or switch to its own sensor-mobile phone brand news
Samsung applied to register a trademark to explode the Galaxy S24 or switch to its own sensor-mobile phone brand news

Samsung applied to register a trademark to explode the Galaxy S24 or switch to its own sensor-mobile phone brand news

Some foreign media discovered that Samsung applied for trademark registration in South Korea and the United Kingdom, and suspected that it was paving the way for the Galaxy S flagship to replace the current Sony IMX sensor with its own ISOCELL sensor in the future. Some reports even estimate that the telephoto lens of the Galaxy S24 series, which will be released as soon as next year, may no longer use Sony sensors.

The two 10-megapixel telephoto camera lenses of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is applying for trademark registration and on sale, both use Sony IMX754 photosensitive elements, and the 200 million-pixel main lens is Samsung’s own ISOCELL HP2 photosensitive element. A few days ago, the website SamMobile found that Samsung has recently applied for the trademark registration of “ISOCELL Zoom” in South Korea and the United Kingdom. It is said that Samsung plans to replace one of the two telephoto cameras. It is estimated that the 3x zoom will be replaced by Samsung’s own parts, while the periscope 10x zoom lens will remain unchanged.

Some analysts pointed out that Samsung’s replacement of Sony’s products with its own photosensitive elements is out of cost considerations. Just like the earlier rumor that the basic version of the Galaxy S24 will use the Exynos 2400 processor, using its own parts can lower production costs and free up cost space for equipment More memory and storage to enhance product competitiveness.

Samsung applies for registered trademark to explode Galaxy S24 or switch to its own sensor

Source: phonearena

