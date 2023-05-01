Home » Samsung applies for trademark registration to explode Galaxy S24 or switch to its own sensor-ePrice.HK
Technology

by admin
Some foreign media discovered that Samsung applied for trademark registration in South Korea and the United Kingdom. It is suspected that it is paving the way for the Galaxy S flagship to replace the current Sony IMX sensor with its own ISOCELL sensor in the future. Some reports even estimate that the telephoto lens of the Galaxy S24 series, which will be released as soon as next year, may no longer use Sony sensors.

Apply for trademark registration

The two 10MP telephoto camera lenses of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on sale both use Sony IMX754 photosensitive elements, and the 200MP main lens is Samsung’s own ISOCELL HP2 photosensitive element. A few days ago, the website SamMobile discovered that Samsung has recently applied for the trademark registration of “ISOCELL Zoom” in South Korea and the United Kingdom. It is said that the factory plans to replace one of the two telephoto cameras. It is estimated that the 3x zoom will be replaced by Samsung’s own parts, while the periscope 10x zoom lens will remain unchanged.

For cost considerations

Some analysts pointed out that Samsung’s replacement of Sony’s products with its own photosensitive elements is out of cost considerations. Just like the earlier rumor that the basic version of the Galaxy S24 will use the Exynos 2400 processor, using its own parts can reduce production costs and free up cost space for equipment More memory and storage to enhance product competitiveness.

Source: phonearena

