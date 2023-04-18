Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023: here are the news revealed…

With the inauguration of the show Bespoke Home, Bespoke Life al Fuorisalone 2023in the frame of the Milan Design Week, Samsung presents its philosophy of sustainable designconnected and focused on the world lifestyle.

From 18 to 23 April visitors are welcome to stand Samsung to find out how the company’s new Bespoke appliances are designed to meet the needs of its consumers, improving and at the same time making their lifestyle unique. Not only that: together with the creative partner TOILETPAPERSamsung proposes new limited edition Bespoke panelsallowing consumers to express their personality on a whole new level, even in the kitchen.

Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023: goal of sustainability in design

This year’s booth shines a spotlight on Samsung’s efforts in the field of sustainability, while also highlighting many new and exciting collaborations with the design world. The booth includes dynamic displays from the famous designer Seungji Munknown for its eco-conscious and minimalist style, and Hoseok Jangrecognized for his work on space andinterior.

It demonstrates how Samsung is committed to improving both sustainability throughout the product lifecycle and the lifestyle of consumers through connectivity. The show also includes a new collaboration with lo TOILETPAPER creative studio in Milan for the creation of limited edition panels for their Bespoke modular refrigerators.

Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023. From production to recycling: sustainability for a better planet

Samsung’s vision of a future that integrates sustainability into various aspects of daily life is immediately clear to visitors during the experience Bespoke Home, Bespoke Life.

The first installation by Seungji Mun, entitled “We Breathe”, places appliances, including the Bespoke AI washer and dryer and the Bespoke refrigerator combination, within a space composed primarily of recycled materials, such as plastic waste and fishing nets. The exhibition stages home appliances as if they were sleeping and saving energy, to showcase technologies for the SmartThings energy saving.

L’area “Everyday Sustainability” focuses on Samsung’s efforts in the field of sustainability throughout the entire product lifecycle. From manufacturing and distribution to use and disposal, Samsung continues to be guided by environmental commitment in every aspect of its operations.

This implies a reduction of resource use and carbon emissions during the sourcing and production phase, the development of environmentally friendly packaging for distribution, the implementation of smart energy saving technologies for the use phase and finally for as far as users are concerned, easier recycling of products at the end of their life cycle.

Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023. A better and smarter lifestyle thanks to connectivity

In addition to highlighting innovations for greater sustainability, the Samsung booth also highlights the ability of its SmartThings app to transform the way consumers interact with appliancesfostering seamless experiences and bringing calm to their world interconnected.

The exhibition “Connected Experience” reveals how, by combining the connectivity of Bespoke appliances with SmartThings scenarios, it is possible to offer fluid and intuitive experiences. The interactive exhibit showcases the updated range of Samsung’s SmartThings services, including SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Energy, Air Care, Pet Care and Home Care, showing how these make everyday tasks more convenient by simplifying users’ routines.

Maximum customization thanks to the Bespoke design

The collaborations presented by Samsung at Fuorisalone 2023 redefine the boundaries of Bespoke design. These partnerships confirm Samsung’s commitment to consumers, to offer the best of customization.

“Framed”, by Hosuk Jang, is a scenic exhibition that deftly blends the character of Bespoke design with that of a European social club by incorporating artistic framing into the panel design for Bespoke refrigerators. The result is an exhibition that stimulates visitors to understand how to express their individuality and personalize their home spaces with Bespoke products.

The Bespoke Gallery invites visitors to customize the refrigerator with MyBespoke, showcasing the panels designed in collaboration with the TOILETPAPER creative studio and magazine. The limited edition panels include four unique designs: ‘Dessert Lady’, ‘Lipsticks’, ‘Magic Mirror’ and ‘Roses with Eyes’.

Samsung and TOILETPAPER present new irreverent and iconic customizations for Bespoke appliances

At the heart of Samsung’s Bespoke philosophy emerges the goal of break the aesthetic schemes classically associated with household appliances. So as to introduce new opportunities for consumers to express their creativity through personalization. In many ways, TOILETPAPER and Samsung have a similar vision ofexpressiveness and devoted to the development of experimental concepts. For the Samsung Bespoke project, this vision takes shape thanks to customization, while TOILETPAPER expresses it with its nonconformist and avant-garde art stylewhich casts a disenchanted look at life.

The four new panel designs Bespoke with TOILETPAPER

The four new Bespoke panel designs, introduced by Samsung in collaboration with TOILETPAPER, are: ‘Dessert Lady’, ‘Lipsticks’, ‘Magic Mirror’ e ‘Roses with Eyes’. The ‘Lipsticks’ and ‘Roses with Eyes’ designs will be available on the Bespoke fridge combos, while the ‘Magic Mirror’ and ‘Dessert Lady’ designs will be available on the single door and 4 door fridge models. Limited edition TOILETPAPER designs will be available to purchase in the coming months.

Where and when

The four Bespoke panel designs will be on public display at Fuorisalone 2023 at the Art Point Superstudio Più in Via Tortona from 11:00 to 21:00 from 18 to 22 April and from 11:00 to 18:00 on 23 April.

During Milan Design Week, new designs will also be exhibited at the TOILETPAPER Home in via Giuseppe Balzaretti 4 and at the TOILETPAPER Apartment, located next door. From 18 to 23 April, from 11:00 to 19:00, visitors will be able to discover the latest Samsung products and design objects created in collaboration with TOILETPAPER through a temporary exhibition to be held at the TOILETPAPER Home.