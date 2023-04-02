Samsung brings big camera update to Galaxy S23 series

Although the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has satisfied many users, Samsung seems to feel that it is not enough! Earlier, Samsung revealed in a Korean forum that it will bring the S91xNKSU1AWC8 version to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, with an update file size of approximately 922.88MB!

According to a post on the forum Samsung Community, this update adds a new feature that can delete photos that are being processed more quickly without waiting for the photo to be processed. In addition, Samsung also said that when taking a photo, if the user presses Shutter, even if the auto focus is not yet in focus, you can take a photo immediately, but if you want to “take a photo after focusing”, you can enable the priority focus option in the Camera Assistant after the update.

In terms of video recording, if you use the ultra-wide-angle camera to use the “Super Steady” mode to record video in a low-light environment, a reminder will also be added to remind the user that more light source is needed. It also fixed the occasional green line problem when taking pictures, improved the effect of jitter compensation, improved overall clarity and OIS to improve blurring when taking high-quality photos in low-light environments, etc.

These updates are currently being launched in South Korea first, and are expected to gradually bring updates to Galaxy S23 series users around the world starting in April.

Samsung Forum:[韓文]