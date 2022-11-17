Samsung Gaming Hub

A major selling point of Samsung’s TV this year is the Gaming Hub, which integrates various cloud gaming platforms and game streaming platforms, but Samsung has not forgotten the old customers who bought TVs in 2021, and announced that it will be available on 2021 TVs. It also brings the ability of cloud gaming. This includes almost all 2021 models from the entry-level AU7000 series to the 8K flagship QN900. However, only Q70A, AU8000, specific QN90A and specific Q60A models have a complete Gaming Hub, and others can be installed independently Cloud gaming app.

Samsung also stated that GeForce Now will be able to support 4K resolution on certain 2022 and 2021 TVs, and it is scheduled to come within a few weeks. Of course, you’ll need GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 subscription tier and fast enough internet speeds, but it might be enough to replace a game console, or even a PC. Samsung is also expanding its game library, with plans to add 1,500 titles from Antstream Arcade and 500 titles from Blacknut next year. These services are naturally not as famous as Game Pass, GeForce Now, Luna, etc., but they are also additional game options.

TVs that support the cloud gaming platform include the following models: