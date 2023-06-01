Samsung campaigns: technology gifts at Media Markt & Saturn

PR/Business Insider

In June 2023 there are several campaigns at Media Markt and Saturn where you can secure Samsung products at particularly low prices. As part of the Samsung promotions, you can get TV and audio devices up to 53 percent cheaper in conjunction with cashback, direct deductions or free gifts Click here for the Samsung offers at Media Markt* and Saturn*.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



Im June 2023 you have the chance to tap great Samsung offers at Media Markt* and Saturn*. Various Samsung campaigns are currently being held there. That means for you that you up to 53 percent discount on popular TVs and soundbars from Samsung! Not only do you get many devices at a discount, you also get cashback, coupons or free extras!

So if you need a smart TV and want to save a lot at the same time – or would like to have a free tablet on top of that – you will be able to do this as part of the Samsung promotions You are guaranteed to find the right offer at Media Markt* and Saturn*. Would you like a little foretaste? Here is a list of our ten favorites:



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

