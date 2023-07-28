Samsung can do better: secret smartphones revealed

Samsung could have made the Galaxy Z Fold 5 much more attractive. (Image source: GIGA)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and made hardly any changes to the shape of the folding smartphone. The new smartphone could have been much more interesting. Samsung has also developed other form factors, but still didn’t decide on them.

Secret Samsung smartphones in the video

Since Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold, hardly anything has changed in the slim case. Although the external display has become larger, it is extremely narrow compared to a classic smartphone when the foldable device is closed. Samsung itself showed at the past event that it can be done better. In fact, several prototypes with different aspect ratios were shown:

So Samsung is definitely experimenting with other aspect ratios that would make the Galaxy Z Fold much more attractive for many users. Especially the model with one classic aspect ratio of 19.5:9 looks like a normal smartphonewhich folds out into a small tablet.

In the replies to the video on Twitter the Samsung fans are surprised, why the company then still opted for the narrow aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. After all, there are much better options that Samsung even shows itself.

In the video we introduce you to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a new aspect ratio?

Chinese smartphone manufacturers rely on significantly wider external displays in a more classic aspect ratio. The external display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows that Samsung allows itself to be influenced by the competition. It is significantly larger than its predecessor and follows the trend of the Chinese manufacturers. It is therefore quite possible that Samsung will also expand the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Personally, I would very much welcome that.

