Samsung cell phone lands in water: owner takes drastic measures

Because an Indian official dropped his Galaxy S23 Ultra into a reservoir, he had it pumped out – along with two million liters of water. His cell phone was just too important, he argued later. He has lost his job for the time being.

Galaxy S23 Ultra gone: reservoir is pumped out

Actually, the Indian food inspector Rajesh Vishwas wanted just take a harmless selfie. His mobile phone fell into the Kherkatta reservoir in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is said to have been a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The official did not simply want to accept the loss of the expensive smartphone. Divers were organized but couldn’t find the phone.

According to its own statements, Vishwas subsequently received verbal permission to do so Drain water into a nearby canal. He was also assured that the water would not just go to waste, but would benefit local farmers.

The rescue operation is said to have dragged on for several days. Two million liters of water drained away, which would have sufficed to irrigate 6 km². The action could only be stopped when an official from the water authority was summoned.

By the way, the Samsung smartphone has not reappeared. Although Vishwas said the phone contained important contacts and sensitive government information, it is likely to remain at the bottom of the reservoir.

Official temporarily suspended after rescue operation

According to Vishwas, he did not abuse his position to get his cell phone back. He also doesn’t want to know anything about a possible waste of water. The water came from the overflow area of ​​the dam and was “unusable” (source: BBC). However, an investigation has been launched against him. He remains suspended until the result is known.