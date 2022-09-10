Apple recently showed off the new iPhone 14 series. One company that seems to be extra aware of this is Samsung. Now the company has uploaded a bunch of Tweets there but showing off things that the S22 Ultra as well as the Z Flip and Fold4 can do but that Apple can’t fix yet.

In the Tweets, we see, among other things, that Samsung mocks Apple because it “only” has 48 MP and not the 108 MP that Samsung has for its flagship S22 Ultra. Furthermore, it appears that Samsung has foldable phones, something Apple certainly cannot offer 😝