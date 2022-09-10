Home Technology Samsung continues to mock Apple with its flagships
Technology

Samsung continues to mock Apple with its flagships

by admin
Samsung continues to mock Apple with its flagships

Apple recently showed off the new iPhone 14 series. One company that seems to be extra aware of this is Samsung. Now the company has uploaded a bunch of Tweets there but showing off things that the S22 Ultra as well as the Z Flip and Fold4 can do but that Apple can’t fix yet.

In the Tweets, we see, among other things, that Samsung mocks Apple because it “only” has 48 MP and not the 108 MP that Samsung has for its flagship S22 Ultra. Furthermore, it appears that Samsung has foldable phones, something Apple certainly cannot offer 😝

See also  Motorola believes in Europe, three new smartphones and an agreement with Pantone

You may also like

New entry-level Dolby Atmos 3.1-channel soundbar for Sony...

Sony’s “Firewall Ultra” interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming...

Saw a beautiful LG TV that wasn’t on...

Marvel and Niantic team up for AR mobile...

Miko Miko mobile phone iPhone 14 series reservation...

Google will set up more development teams in...

iPhone 14 Pro photo volume surges, Pro RAW...

CDPR confirms that the first DLC “Free Fantasy”...

Federico Faggin: “We are much more than machines”

NASA captures “cosmic tarantula” and breeds tens of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy