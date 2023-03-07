Regarding Samsung’s restart of the development of custom CPU cores for its Galaxy devices, Samsung, which has not officially responded before, has finally clarified that these reports are incorrect.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

According to a report by South Korean media Sammobile, Samsung Electronics pointed out to reporters that recent media reports said that Samsung has established an internal team dedicated to developing CPU cores, which is not true. And just the opposite of the news, Samsung has long had multiple internal teams responsible for CPU development and optimization, while constantly recruiting talents in related fields. This statement also means that the company has not started plans to develop custom CPU cores for its future smartphones, tablets, and notebooks.

According to the report, Samsung’s statement indicates that the company may continue to use ARM’s public version of the CPU core in its future smartphones. According to previous news, ARM has changed its licensing terms and does not allow OEMs to modify its public version design. However, since Qualcomm acquired Nuvia, ARM and Qualcomm have been at odds over the licensing terms of ARM’s CPU core designs.

In fact, various media outlets have previously stated that Samsung Electronics’ mobile phone division, Samsung MX, has established an in-house team to develop in-house smartphone processors from the ground up. Although there is no official information on the development of the new processor, reports indicate that Samsung will switch to a self-developed processor for the Galaxy S25 smartphone that will be launched in early 2025.

In the past, Samsung has been under pressure because of the unsatisfactory performance of its Exynos series processors. Separately, the company has been embroiled in controversy over GOS (Game Optimization Service). The reason is that the service reduces the maximum gaming performance of Galaxy series smartphones for stable sustained performance. Later, the company had to offer an option to disable the GOS service on its smartphones via a software update. This situation shows that in the past, Samsung’s Exynos series processors have not been able to achieve the same level of performance in terms of performance and power consumption.

(First image source: Samsung)