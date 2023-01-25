Samsung Display recently announced the launch of OLED display panels with touch functions for notebooks, so that more notebooks can not only display more vivid and natural color screens, but also respond to more sensitive touch operations. It is expected to enter mass production in mid-January this year.

In this display panel, Samsung Display uses the technology called “OCTA” that was used in the screen design of the Galaxy S series flagship mobile phone in the past. It also confirmed that the Galaxy Book series notebooks to be launched this year will use this display panel.

However, Samsung has not announced the corresponding size of this display panel, but since the previous Galaxy Book series laptops were provided with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch designs, it should be based on these two sizes.

In addition, the display ratio of the screen will be 16:10, corresponding to 3K resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. At the same time, the touch module will be directly integrated into the display panel, and the adhesive design will be adopted to make the thickness of the display panel thinner. .

In the upcoming Unpacked 2023 event, which is preparing to announce the annual flagship mobile phone Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is expected to simultaneously announce the new Galaxy Book series of notebook products.

In addition, there are recent rumors that Apple may plan to launch a new Mac product that supports screen touch operation, and it may also use Samsung’s display panel.