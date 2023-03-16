Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Since the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has focused on the moon detection function of scene detection, and can adjust the contrast of photos, and use AI to increase the resolution of photos to bring more details. The problem is that since the launch of the Galaxy S21, there have been rumors that the moon of the S21 is “fake”, and some users have sworn that the S21 captured details that should not exist.

This controversy has never been proven, until a Reddit user conducted an experiment a few days ago, reducing the downloaded moon photos to 170x170px, adding Gaussian blur processing, and then zooming in to full screen, then turning off the lights Go across the room and take a photo with your Galaxy phone. As a result, the photos taken do have details that do not exist in the blurred photos displayed on the screen.

After a few days of fermentation, Samsung issued a long article, which finally explained the technology officially. It turns out that in addition to adjusting the contrast and sharpening of the photos, the mobile phone AI does have high-resolution moon photos in the comparison model, and uses them as a basis to make corrections. After considering the moon phase, light pollution, weather and other conditions, the photos are corrected. deal with. Samsung’s AI will tell whether the moon is “real”, that is to say, if the AI ​​judges that the shot is not the moon, it will not perform these processes. This is probably the main reason why it has been rumored for so long that it has not been confirmed.

Samsung

The question is, does it really matter? Modern mobile phones rely on AI for processing, and the functions of adding and subtracting pictures abound. For example, most beauty software, or Google’s magic eraser, have the ability to “create something out of nothing”. “Beauty” is actually a similar thing to put it bluntly. But there is still a key difference here-when users use AI functions such as beauty and eraser, they all know that they are “fake” effects. The problem with Samsung’s fake moon is that the ability to shoot the moon is often used as a limit test for high-magnification night shots. If the details are made after AI, then the mobile phone manufacturer should clearly let customers know that this is an AI system. It would be more appropriate for the credit of the hardware itself, rather than the ability of the hardware itself.

But having said that, as long as the function is clarified, it doesn’t change anything. No matter what method AI uses for post-production, this is still the ability of mobile phones. Presumably most users will not really mind what kind of post-production the moon they took is, as long as it looks good. . It’s just that if you use the highest magnification of the Galaxy S to shoot other objects at night, the details will not be as clear as the moon.