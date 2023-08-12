Home » Samsung Exynos 2400 better than Snapdragon 8 Gen3? Overclocking will make a difference
Technology

Samsung Exynos 2400 better than Snapdragon 8 Gen3? Overclocking will make a difference

by admin
Samsung Exynos 2400 better than Snapdragon 8 Gen3? Overclocking will make a difference

After the Galaxy S24 lineup was leaked online on the IMEI database, a series of interesting information is now arriving on the SoC of the new generation South Korean devices, the Exynos 2400. In fact, it now seems almost certain that the Galaxy S24 will be launched in two versions: one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC and one with Samsung Exynos 2400 chip.

According to what was reported some time ago by the leaker Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a 10-core CPU: this should give the Samsung chip a big advantage over its rival Qualcomm. In fact, it seems that the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will have “only” 8 Cores, which should result in Multi-Core performances clearly lower than those of Samsung’s proprietary new generation SoC.

However, until now we thought that, at least in Single-Core, it Snapdragon 8 Gen3 and the Exynos 2400 were the same, or even that the Qualcomm chip surpassed that of Samsung: both, in fact, have a configuration equipped with a Cortex-X4 main core, which in the case of the Exynos 2400 is accompanied by 2 high-frequency Cortex-A720 cores, a 3 Cortex-A720 low-frequency and four-core Cortex-A520. On the Qualcomm chip, however, we will have a Cortex-X4 main core5 Core Cortex-A720 e 2 Core Cortex-A520.

However, it appears that the core Cortex-X4 of the Exynos 2400 chip will be overclocked factory, according to what the leaker Quadrans Muralis now explains on X. The insider, in fact, reports that he has seen a new benchmark of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ (of which a test of the Snapdragon version had appeared in the past few hours), in which the Core Cortex-X4 gira a 3,30 GHzor 100 MHz more than the same Core on Qualcomm’s SoC.

See also  Mazda MX30 e-Skyactive in the test: more weaknesses than strengths?

So it seems that Samsung is focusing a lot on performance of its proprietary chip. On the other hand, the Exynos 2400 could be one of the main arrows in the bow of the new smartphones of the Galaxy line: in fact, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will not have new cameras, let alone an improved battery or charging. In short, the Korean giant just has to bet everything on the technical specifications.

You may also like

Nero AI Face Animation: Bringing Photos to Life...

Webmin: Warning of a new IT security gap

Warner Bros Games in Latin America Prepares for...

Greentech.Biz: Storage specialist Varta focuses on growth

Exploring the Role-Playing Potential of Artificial Intelligence: From...

The best smartphones up to 400 euros

Sony Tests PS5 Game Streaming and Launches Streaming...

Amazon, the Italian cities most passionate about reading...

Ajax launches KeyPad TouchScreen, the smart control station...

Journey to the Pikachu factory: this is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy