Samsung Exynos 2400 better than Snapdragon 8 Gen3? Overclocking will make a difference

After the Galaxy S24 lineup was leaked online on the IMEI database, a series of interesting information is now arriving on the SoC of the new generation South Korean devices, the Exynos 2400. In fact, it now seems almost certain that the Galaxy S24 will be launched in two versions: one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC and one with Samsung Exynos 2400 chip.

According to what was reported some time ago by the leaker Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a 10-core CPU: this should give the Samsung chip a big advantage over its rival Qualcomm. In fact, it seems that the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 will have “only” 8 Cores, which should result in Multi-Core performances clearly lower than those of Samsung’s proprietary new generation SoC.

However, until now we thought that, at least in Single-Core, it Snapdragon 8 Gen3 and the Exynos 2400 were the same, or even that the Qualcomm chip surpassed that of Samsung: both, in fact, have a configuration equipped with a Cortex-X4 main core, which in the case of the Exynos 2400 is accompanied by 2 high-frequency Cortex-A720 cores, a 3 Cortex-A720 low-frequency and four-core Cortex-A520. On the Qualcomm chip, however, we will have a Cortex-X4 main core5 Core Cortex-A720 e 2 Core Cortex-A520.

However, it appears that the core Cortex-X4 of the Exynos 2400 chip will be overclocked factory, according to what the leaker Quadrans Muralis now explains on X. The insider, in fact, reports that he has seen a new benchmark of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ (of which a test of the Snapdragon version had appeared in the past few hours), in which the Core Cortex-X4 gira a 3,30 GHzor 100 MHz more than the same Core on Qualcomm’s SoC.

So it seems that Samsung is focusing a lot on performance of its proprietary chip. On the other hand, the Exynos 2400 could be one of the main arrows in the bow of the new smartphones of the Galaxy line: in fact, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy S24 will not have new cameras, let alone an improved battery or charging. In short, the Korean giant just has to bet everything on the technical specifications.

