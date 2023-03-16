Samsung filmed the fake moon event lazy bag, and the official responded! Is the 100x zoom of the Galaxy S23 Ultra true or false?

Recently, Samsung’s latest flagship mobile phone Galaxy S23 Ultra’s fake moon incident has caused a lot of noise. Here’s a lazy bag for everyone. The cause and effect is a Reddit user. After a series of experiments, he found that the Samsung S23 Ultra uses 100 times zoom There is a problem of fake moon photos: no matter what moon-like object is photographed, as long as the smart shooting mode is activated, all photos will look like the moon

As for how? Why does it feel like the same thing happened before? What is the truth of the matter? Most importantly, what do I think? (← Obviously it is the least important, and what Samsung said in the official statement released on 3/15 (Four), don’t worry, everyone, I have sorted out all the things you want to know, let’s start with the plot of the event, let Let’s find out!

(Image source: Official Detective Conan YouTube promotional image)

Questioning and verification by Reddit users

The cause of the incident originated from a Reddit user iBreakphotos, who doubted the authenticity of Samsung’s ability to take photos of the lunar surface with a level of detail comparable to that of a single-eye camera starting from the S20 Ultra (Original source: Reddit ）

Of course, iBreakphotos is not the first person to question this perfect moon photo, but after verification by many people, even the well-known YouTuber Marques Brownlee actually tried it and felt that the photos taken did not look fake

Marques Brownlee Test Video

But let me first explain to you that the falsification generally recognized by testers refers to “pasting a layer of perfect moon photos directly on the taken moon photos”, which is the so-called “P picture”.But the actual testers feel that the Samsung S23 Ultra just uses AI to sharpen the photos to highlight the details of the moon’s surface

But that didn’t stop iBreakphotos, who decided to experiment and verify the facts himself.And what iBreakphotos does is not difficult, if you also have an S23 Ultra, you might as well try it: iBreakphotos first downloaded a high-definition photo of the moon, and then eliminated all the details, and such a photo is impossible anyway It can be restored to the original photo through simple retouching and sharpening

The editor also conducted a comprehensive experiment on details and sharpening through Photoshop, and it was indeed impossible to restore.The reason is that the details of the blurred image have been lost, and you can’t change out something that doesn’t exist by just retouching the image

The pictures from left to right are: the original picture, the blurred picture, and the edited picture

However, iBreakphotos took a Samsung S23 Ultra to get a clear photo that contains the details of the moon’s surface and even the craters. This obviously adds many details that should not be there.So it turns out that the Samsung S23 Ultra took a rendered photo of the moon

Subsequent verification by other testers

iBreakphotos caused such an uproar over such a well-founded article that even the aforementioned YouTuber Marques Brownlee re-shot a full review video of it

Marques Brownlee’s video pointed out that what the Samsung S23 Ultra does is not just superimposed (putting the perfect moon photo on the captured photo) so rough and simple. Due to various reasons of rotation and revolution of the moon, it always faces the earth with the same side. It is actually not difficult to get a clear photo of the moon by stacking images alone.And this is also the problem of counterfeiting that Huawei has also been questioned.

The evaluation by another YouTuber 더신자TheSINZA is even more comprehensive. The goal of his experiment is to deceive the Samsung S23 Ultra, making the phone mistakenly think that the image it took is a photo of the moon, which includes drawing a rabbit on the photo of the moon. , freehand doodles, photos of Jupiter

It can be seen from the 더신자TheSINZA video that the Samsung S23 Ultra is not covered with a perfect moon photo through a rough overlay. But the photos that are obviously not the moon have the texture of craters, so it is more similar to applying a layer of filter, that is, “moon beauty”!

How does the Samsung S23 Ultra use AI technology to solve various problems such as color, details, and moon phases, and then take clear photos of the moon? For those who want to know the principle here, there is also an article in the Samsung forum Principle article Detailed introduction, welcome to use

However, whether it’s a YouTuber’s video or an article, if you don’t want to take any photos that are suspected of being fake, you can directly turn off Samsung’s smart shooting mode and enter the phone “Camera→Camera Settings→Scene Optimizer→ Close”, so that you can still get an original photo of the moon.The smart shooting mode is to use AI to calculate the photos that people “want to see”. If you don’t like it, you can at least turn off this function with free will. You have the right to choose

There have been false moon events

Everyone will think that Samsung’s fake moon incident seems familiar this time, not because of the sense of sight or hallucinatory memory, but because netizens have questioned the fact that mobile phones can clearly capture the moon’s surface more than once. It doesn’t have to be proof, there are endless incidents of “photo cheating” on dating software, right?Here, the editor has also sorted out the lazy bags of previous similar incidents, taking everyone back to the beginning and end of the incident at that time

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

In fact, as early as the launch of the S21 Ultra the year before last, Samsung was questioned by netizens that the propaganda was fraudulent, and it was impossible to take such clear photos of the moon.But compared to the current issue of overlay fraud, netizens questioned at the time whether the S21 Ultra had the ability to actually photograph the surface of the moon.

However, I asked experts in the foreign media “InputMag”, and even compared the moon photos taken by the S21 Ultra with the Sony A7R III with a 200~600mm focal length lens. After comparing the lines and textures, it is found that the features are exactly the same, which proves that the S21 Ultra does have the ability to photograph the surface of the moon.However, the official promotional image is still suspected of being sharpened after post-production.

(Original source: 《InputMag》 ）

Huawei P30 PRO

Regarding the fake moon incident of Huawei P30 PRO, the villagers from various countries criticized fiercely. As for the reason, it came from a Chinese brand? Is the P30 PRO claiming to be the first smartphone to photograph the surface of the moon? Or is it because Wang Yuekun, the editor-in-chief of China‘s “Love Technology” who raised this question, was dismissed from his post?Various factors have triggered fierce reactions from the villagers, so I won’t discuss further here~ I don’t want to start a fight (really! Peace!), I hope everyone can focus on the fake moon incident itself

The incident started when Wang Yuekun, the chief writer of “Aifu Technology“, proposed that the photos of the lunar surface taken by Huawei P30 PRO with 50x zoom would be fabricated out of nothing, such as processing the underwear icon in the picture into a ring-shaped pit, which may be suspected of being fake.

Of course, in the face of such doubts, there must be enthusiastic and professional netizens who decide to speak with facts. Zhihu netizen Xiaocheng published a series of verification processes to prove that Huawei P30 PRO’s shooting of the moon is indeed “creating something out of nothing”

What’s more interesting is that Xiaocheng not only photographed the moon, but also photographed all kinds of weird objects, including Pluto, which was originally shaped like the moon, and the blurred appearance

After these tests, Xiaocheng confirmed that Huawei P30 PRO has the functions of adding details, restoring flips, and eliminating miscellaneous items.Ability to photograph any moon-like object as a moon-like object

But the same time, the Huawei P30 PRO is not simply overlaying a fake photo with a sticker, but using AI smart calculation to restore the part that people “want to see”.Like the Samsung S23 Ultra this time, it is more inclined to put a filter on the photos taken

(Original source: Know almost ）

Samsung’s official explanation

Taiwan time 3/15 (Thursday) Samsung US official website published an article special report the content is roughly to retell the Korean Samsung forum we mentioned above, “How S23 Ultra optimizes moon shooting through AI technology” again, probably to let foreign netizens understand, so I made this release. It mentioned that the Galaxy camera will Use the AI ​​​​scene optimizer based on deep learning to enhance the picture details of the moon. If you are interested, you can go directly to special report Check the details, the official website of Taiwan has not released the Chinese information, if there is a follow-up update or you want to add, you can leave a message in the article

Summarize

Straight to the conclusion, the surface of the moon captured by the Samsung S23 Ultra does add AI views to the photos, just like what the P30 PRO did a few years ago, this time the Samsung S23 Ultra also does a similar post-production, but it does it better and better !In this regard, you have to admire its post-production strength. If there is no actual comparison and verification map for the details of the texture of the moon’s surface pits, otherwise you will not find it at all.

From a technical point of view, the editor thinks that such a development should be appreciated first. After all, it meets the needs of users. If there is no demand, where will the supply come from?And I think it is very important to retain the user’s right to choose. If you don’t like such fake results, at least you have the right not to use this function.

Just like the part mentioned by the editor above, this “moon beauty filter” is like “photo cheating” on social media. Of course you can choose to reprimand loudly, but more often it is people’s choice . Who doesn’t want to become handsome and beautiful, or “personally” take clear photos of the moon to show off to friends? In the end, it was still no match for the words “really fragrant” and “join if you can’t win”!

But are there really no doubts about these few incidents? Yes, of course, although users have the right to choose, but most of the time they do not have the opportunity to fully understand. Both Samsung and Huawei have the problem of insufficient transparency in publicity. This photo was indeed taken by me holding the phone, but How many degrees are created by me, and how many degrees are AI bonus points, consumers need to have the opportunity to understand this ratio, not just the official saying “you can take a perfect photo of the moon”, what do you think? Woolen cloth?welcome to leave me a message